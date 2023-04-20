Cat lovers ahoy! Could you rehome a cute kitten or marvellous moggie from new Arbroath rescue centre?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cat lovers ahoy! Could you rehome a cute kitten or marvellous moggie from new Arbroath rescue centre?

Cost-of-living crisis has been a major factor in increasing number of cats being handed in.

By Gayle Ritchie
Gayle meets cute kittens at the upgraded Cats Protection Centre in Arbroath. Picture by Paul Reid.
Gayle meets cute kittens at the upgraded Cats Protection Centre in Arbroath. Picture by Paul Reid.

Gayle visits the newly upgraded Cats Protection centre in Arbroath and meets some cute kitties and magnificent moggies.

The tiny ball of fluff squints its baby blue eyes into the light and emits an adorable ‘meow’.

I’m at the newly revamped Cats Protection centre on the outskirts of Arbroath where volunteers have been kind enough to let me hold this gorgeous wee creature. She’s about three weeks old, and already boasts an extremely powerful set of lungs.

The kitten is among 25 feline friends housed here (12 cats and 13 kittens), and it’s a wonderfully modern, cosy environment, with the site recently gaining a state-of-the-art upgrade and extension, thanks to three generous legacies.

There are maternity pens for pregnant mums, family pens for mums and kittens, and there’s no shortage of cat “furniture”, ranging from cat “trees” and “towers” to scratching posts.

Volunteer Amanda Soutar with one of the cats.

Some brought in are strays, some are rescue cases, and others have been handed over by owners who can no longer afford to look after them.

Financial reasons

The cost-of-living crisis has been a major factor in the increasing number of cats coming in, says centre co-ordinator Sharyn Wood.

“Financial reasons are often cited by owners,” she tells me.

“Vet costs can be enormous. We spend about £80,000 a year here on vet bills.

“Last year it cost us £159,000 to run the shelter and 50% of that was vet charges. It’s tough and we need to raise the money because we’re a charity.

“We have a shop in Arbroath where people can support us by buying things, plus we get donations – thank goodness.”

A post-op cat.

Waifs and strays

One of the cats I meet is Maggie, a stray who was spotted in Dundee, between the Scott Fyffe and Claypotts roundabouts.

“She had three litters of kittens before we could catch her!” says welfare team leader Laura Robertson.

“She kept having them in gardens and sheds and managed to evade traps. She’s a wee bit frightened – she needs a loving home. She’s been living rough for three years.”

I also meet mum Lily and her gorgeous newborn babies. Their eyes have barely opened!

“She was named after Lily Savage – she came in on the day Paul O’Grady died,” Laura tells me.

It’s so easy to fall for this cutie!

The new large pens are handy when the centre has to accommodate what Sharyn describes as “multi-cat” households.

“We recently helped out when 45 cats were found in one house!” she says.

“That was a welfare case – from another part of the country. We took in 10 pregnant cats.”

Could you adopt?

Of course, it’s tempting, when surrounded by so many beautiful animals, to dream of adopting one.

The reality is, I wouldn’t be able to offer the best home at the moment.

I’m away a lot, and I can’t quite imagine bundling a poor cat into a crate to travel round half of Scotland with me! Some people do, though, and you do get those funky cat backpacks…

Sharyn Wood checks a cat is microchipped.

Anyone who pops along to the centre, realistic about acquiring a cat, may not realise it but they’re being “interviewed” as they walk round, grins Sharyn.

“It’s vital we get the right home for the cats, and the right person,” she says.

“We’ll do a wee Google of your address to check it’s suitable, and whether you have a dog, what breed it is, and so on. Some cats have never been outside.

“Some are good with children, some have lived with dogs, and some don’t like them. They all have different needs.”

Mum with her kittens.

Health checks

Before going to a new home, every cat and kitten in the centre’s care is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, health-checked, flea and worm-treated and insured free of charge for four weeks.

The centre is open seven days a week from 2pm to 4pm or outwith those hours by appointment.

That it can run at all is down to a 65-strong group of volunteers – and it’s always looking for more, even if only for a few hours a week.

“Volunteers feed cats, clean pens and sometimes medicate, and we offer all training,” says Sharyn.

“We also need volunteer drivers to collect cats and do vet runs. We’ve had a few Duke of Edinburgh students complete their programmes here, too.

“And we’re linked with Dundee & Angus College. Students come here as part of their Animal Care courses.”

Since the Dundee Cats Protection centre closed permanently in December, the Arbroath centre has taken up the slack. The Montrose and Brechin branch also recently closed.

It means the Arbroath and Central Angus Cats Protection centre has become the “go-to” hub, locally.

Volunteers needed

“It’s really busy and we rely hugely on our hard-working, unpaid volunteers who care for cats in their spare time,” says Sharyn.

“We rehomed 669 cats in 2022, and so far in 2023, we’ve rehomed 140. We take them from all over Scotland.”

The upgraded centre.

Cats of all shapes, sizes and breeds end up here, from moggies to Persians and Ragdolls.

The centre charges £100 per cat, or £120 a kitten. It also offers a policy whereby if someone can’t afford to neuter their own cat, they’ll do it for £10, including microchipping, regarding this as a positive prevention measure.

Other cats under the centre’s care include those in foster homes, of which there are around 14 at the moment.

Awwwww!!

It cost more than £100,000 to upgrade the shelter. This included new pens (which were £56,000 alone), new electrics, flooring, signage, the creation of a new car park, monoblocking and equipment.

