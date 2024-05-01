Fife Pictures as St Andrews students brave chilly and misty waters for annual May Day dip Crowds flocked to East Sands at dawn on Wednesday. Students felt the cold at the May Day dip. Image: St Andrews University By Chloe Burrell May 1 2024, 2:05pm May 1 2024, 2:05pm Share Pictures as St Andrews students brave chilly and misty waters for annual May Day dip Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4966622/pictures-st-andrews-may-day-dip/ Copy Link 0 comment Hundreds of students from St Andrews University braved the cold and mist to take part in the annual May Day dip. Crowds flocked to East Sands at dawn on Wednesday to take part in the traditional dunk. Despite the conditions, students plucked up the courage to run into the North Sea. The event is said to bring good luck to students sitting exams and cleanse them of ‘academic sins’. St Andrews students take part in May Day dip and Gaudie procession It is also seen as the only cure for the notable curse of Patrick Hamilton, who was burnt at the stake in the town in 1528. On Tuesday evening, students also took part in the Gaudie – a torchlit procession to honour John Honey, who saved a crew from a shipwreck off East Sands in 1800. This year, the Gaudie took a different route using the lower cross pier due to the main pier suffering storm damage. Here are some of the best pictures from both events. Students gathered on Tuesday evening for the annual Gaudie. Image: St Andrews University The Gaudie procession took a different route this year. Image: St Andrews University St Andrews University students taking part in the annual Gaudie tradition. Image: St Andrews University A group of students jump with joy on East Sands. Image: St Andrews University The procession gathered at East Sands as part of the Gaudie. Image: St Andrews University Friends strike a pose during the May Day dip on Wednesday. Image: St Andrews University Students braving the cold and misty conditions. Image: St Andrews University A group of friends after taking the chilly plunge. Image: St Andrews University The cold water didn’t stop this group of students taking part. Image: St Andrews University The East Sands was awash with activity. Image: St Andrews University Two students feeling proud after taking part in the traditional May Day dip. Image: St Andrews University
Conversation