Pictures as St Andrews students brave chilly and misty waters for annual May Day dip

Hundreds of students from St Andrews University braved the cold and mist to take part in the annual May Day dip.

Crowds flocked to East Sands at dawn on Wednesday to take part in the traditional dunk.

Despite the conditions, students plucked up the courage to run into the North Sea.

The event is said to bring good luck to students sitting exams and cleanse them of ‘academic sins’.

It is also seen as the only cure for the notable curse of Patrick Hamilton, who was burnt at the stake in the town in 1528.

On Tuesday evening, students also took part in the Gaudie – a torchlit procession to honour John Honey, who saved a crew from a shipwreck off East Sands in 1800.

This year, the Gaudie took a different route using the lower cross pier due to the main pier suffering storm damage.

Here are some of the best pictures from both events.