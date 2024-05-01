Pictures as St Andrews students brave chilly and misty waters for annual May Day dip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Pictures as St Andrews students brave chilly and misty waters for annual May Day dip

Crowds flocked to East Sands at dawn on Wednesday.

St Andrews University students enjoy the May Day dip.
Students felt the cold at the May Day dip. Image: St Andrews University
By Chloe Burrell

Hundreds of students from St Andrews University braved the cold and mist to take part in the annual May Day dip.

Crowds flocked to East Sands at dawn on Wednesday to take part in the traditional dunk.

Despite the conditions, students plucked up the courage to run into the North Sea.

The event is said to bring good luck to students sitting exams and cleanse them of ‘academic sins’.

St Andrews students take part in May Day dip and Gaudie procession

It is also seen as the only cure for the notable curse of Patrick Hamilton, who was burnt at the stake in the town in 1528.

On Tuesday evening, students also took part in the Gaudie – a torchlit procession to honour John Honey, who saved a crew from a shipwreck off East Sands in 1800.

This year, the Gaudie took a different route using the lower cross pier due to the main pier suffering storm damage.

Here are some of the best pictures from both events.

St Andrews University students gather to take part in the Gaudie.
Students gathered on Tuesday evening for the annual Gaudie. Image: St Andrews University
St Andrews University students take part in the annual Gaudie.
The Gaudie procession took a different route this year. Image: St Andrews University
St Andrews University students take part in the annual Gaudie.
St Andrews University students taking part in the annual Gaudie tradition. Image: St Andrews University
St Andrews University students take part in the annual Gaudie.
A group of students jump with joy on East Sands. Image: St Andrews University
St Andrews University students take part in the annual Gaudie.
The procession gathered at East Sands as part of the Gaudie. Image: St Andrews University
St Andrews University students take part in the annual May Day dip.
Friends strike a pose during the May Day dip on Wednesday. Image: St Andrews University
St Andrews University students take part in the annual May Day dip.
Students braving the cold and misty conditions. Image: St Andrews University
St Andrews University students took part in the annual May Day dip.
A group of friends after taking the chilly plunge. Image: St Andrews University
St Andrews University students take part in the annual May Day dip.
The cold water didn’t stop this group of students taking part. Image: St Andrews University
St Andrews University students take part in the annual May Day dip.
The East Sands was awash with activity. Image: St Andrews University
St Andrews University students take part in the annual May Day dip.
Two students feeling proud after taking part in the traditional May Day dip. Image: St Andrews University

Conversation