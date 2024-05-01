Geoff Brown agrees deal to sell St Johnstone to US lawyer and Cambridge United shareholder Adam Webb

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Geoff Brown agrees deal to sell St Johnstone to US lawyer and Cambridge United shareholder Adam Webb

The takeover should be completed soon, subject to SFA and EFL approval.

By Eric Nicolson
American lawyer Adam Webb is set to be the new owner of St Johnstone.
American lawyer Adam Webb is set to be the new owner of St Johnstone. Images: SNS and Cambridge United FC.

St Johnstone owner Geoff Brown is set to sell his controlling stake in the Perth club to a wealthy American lawyer.

Courier Sport understands that a deal has been agreed with Adam Webb, one of the USA’s most renowned litigators.

Brown owns 75% of St Johnstone and has been involved in negotiations with Webb – based in Atlanta and a partner in the firm Webb, Klase & Lemond – for several months.

Webb, who has been a minority owner of Cambridge United for the last few years, was a guest of Saints in February.

Along with an associate, he attended the Premiership matches against Ross County and Hearts during a week-long stay in Scotland.

Having been involved in talks for several months before then, he liked what he saw and confirmed his intention to buy the club within a couple of days of his return to Georgia.

End of the Brown era

Brown has owned Saints for the best part of four decades.

He bought the club in 1986 and changed the course of its history with a move from Muirton Park to McDiarmid three years later.

He put Saints on the market over a year ago, around the same time as son, Steve, stood down as chairman.

Geoff Brown has negotiated the sale of St Johnstone.
Geoff Brown has negotiated the sale of St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Financially, the club is in rude health, even taking into account a recent seven-figure annual loss.

McDiarmid Park sits on 22 acres of land and there are millions in the bank.

Brown has pledged that the money made from a sale will go to the Saints Community Trust to build a sports hub.

Several other groups and individuals had shown an interest in a takeover over the last year.

But none got nearly as close to completing a purchase as Webb.

Brown is convinced that he has identified the right man to take St Johnstone forward and wasn’t interested in opening up a bidding war over the last few months, with potential other buyers waiting in the wings.

Brown suggested in an interview with Courier Sport in December that the SFA softening their stance on multi-club ownership and dual interests could prove to be a “game-changer” in his efforts to complete a sale.

With Webb owning a 10% share in Cambridge United, the deal is subject to SFA and English Football League approval.

It is understood that CEO, Stan Harris, will continue in his role on an interim basis to oversee the ownership transition and that the process of formulating a year one plan and budget for Webb has already begun.

