Raith Rovers hoping for bumper crowd after tickets go on sale for Premiership play-off semi-final

The Stark's Park side have set aside a 'singing section' for the visit of either Airdrie or Partick Thistle.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers' Stark's Park stadium.
Raith Rovers' Stark's Park stadium. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers are hoping for the backing of a bumper home crowd after launching ticket sales for their Premiership play-off semi-final.

And the Kirkcaldy outfit have revealed they will set aside a ‘singing section’ for the clash.

The Stark’s Park men will face either Airdrie or Partick Thistle at the penultimate stage of the shoot-out for a place in the top-flight.

After playing away from home on Tuesday, May 14, Raith will then play host the following Friday.

It will be Rovers’ biggest game for years as they bid to win promotion back to the Premier for the first time since 1997.

Raith Rovers midfielder Sam Stanton stretches for a ball in a game against Airdrie.
Raith Rovers will either face Airdrie, shown here, or Patrick Thistle in the play-off semi-final. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

And club officials are optimistic of welcoming as big a home support as possible to encourage Ian Murray’s side.

Raith enjoyed a home sell-out in an attendance of almost 8,000 for their 2-1 victory over Dundee United back in February.

The earlier clash with the Tangerines in October, as well as for the most recent Fife derby against Dunfermline in March, also attracted well in excess of 6,000.

Chief executive Andy Barrowman said: “It’s certainly a big game, it’s the games that we’re all here for. So we’re absolutely expecting a big crowd.

Sell-out

“If I had grown up a Raith Rovers supporter, it’s a game I would definitely want to go to.

“And I’m sure, like they have done all season, the fans will get right behind the team.

“We sold out in the home end for the last Dundee United game. There wasn’t a ticket left, and the supporters definitely helped the team that night.”

Rovers have trialled a singing section at games this season, including the victory over Dundee United and in the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final defeat to Airdrie.

Raith Rovers CEO Andy Barrowman.
Raith Rovers CEO Andy Barrowman. Image: SNS.

For the play-off encounter, it will be housed at the front of the Penman Stand behind the goals.

Barrowman added: “We’ve had a singing section a couple of times this season, in different locations.

“It’s something we’re trying to find the best solution for, for those in the singing section and the rest of the supporters.

“The feedback is it’s something the fans want. We’re just trying to find the best solution.

‘Work in progress’

“It’s a ‘work in progress’ but I think it’ll bring something to the play-off game.”

Season-ticket holders can now purchase their briefs for the semi-final, with a general sale starting at 1 pm on Wednesday, May 1.

Tickets are priced £24 for adults, £16 for over-65s and under-21s, £10 for under-16s and £6 for under-12s.

The club have pointed out that ‘play-off matches are subject to minimum pricing rules set by the SPFL, which means the lowest price we can offer for an under-12 is £6’.

