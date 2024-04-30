Ian Murray looks ahead to play-offs and insists history proves Raith Rovers should have ‘no preference’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray looks ahead to play-offs and insists history proves Raith Rovers should have ‘no preference’

The Stark's Park boss is convinced the promotion showdowns will be tense.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray gives out instructions during the win over Inverness.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Ian Murray is adamant he has no preference over who Raith Rovers play in their Premiership play-off semi-final.

That is despite wildly different fortunes against the teams who will stand in the way of a shot at the top-flight.

The Stark’s Park side will play either Airdrie or Partick Thistle at the penultimate stage, with Ross County or St Johnstone likely to be lying in wait in the final.

Raith have lost four – and drawn one – of their five meetings with Airdrie this term.

Zak Rudden lies forlorn on the pitch as Raith Rovers lose to Airdrie.
Zak Rudden lies forlorn on the pitch following Raith Rovers’ latest defeat to Airdrie. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

By contrast, Rovers are unbeaten – with two wins and two draws – against Partick this season.

But, ahead of Friday night’s finale in the regular campaign against Arbroath, Murray insists all teams will enjoy a clean slate in the tension of the play-offs.

“Our league’s so hard that most games are high-pressure anyway and are decided on small moments,” he said.

“I’ll be honest, I don’t think form is a massive thing in the play-offs. Yes, you want to go into them with a bit of momentum.

“But I don’t think you look back over previous score-lines and think you are – or are not – going to go through.

‘All three teams will back themselves’

“I think it very much depends on what happens in the tie.

“You just have to look at the teams in the play-offs to see how different it is.

“We’ve got a great record against Thistle, they’ve had a pretty good record against Airdrie (two wins and a draw in their last three meetings) and Airdrie have a good record against us.

“Once you’re in the play-offs, I think all three teams will back themselves to get to the final.

“But it’s going to be down to who performs better in those moments.

Raith Rovers favourite Dylan Easton hurdles a lunging challenge in the recent game against Partick Thistle.
Raith Rovers drew with Partick Thistle in the teams’ last encounter. Image: SNS.

“Literally a bad 30 minutes can cost you very, very dearly. We’ve seen it so many times. That makes it tough for all the teams.

“But, look, I don’t have a preference for who we play, that’s for sure.

“I know regardless of who we play, it’s going to be very, very hard, and it can flip very quickly.”

Murray has experience of how ‘form goes out the window’ in the play-offs.

Murray: ‘Very tight’

With four league meetings as well as clashes in the League Cup and Challenge Cup, Murray’s Airdrie side ended up playing Queen’s Park eight times when they reached the Championship play-off final two season ago.

With four previous wins and two draws, the teams could not be separated after two more draws in the two-legged final.

Simon Murray’s extra-time penalty then clinched promotion for Queen’s Park.

“Play-offs tend to be quite tense affairs,” added Murray. “You don’t tend to have too many brilliant games in them.

Raith Rovers Manager Ian Murray clenches his fists in celebration.
Ian Murray hopes to be celebrating with Raith Rovers after previous play-off disappointments as manager at Airdrie. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

“I expect Airdrie versus Partick Thistle to be very tight in the first round, and I expect whoever’s playing us in the next round to be tight.

“I saw that when I was at Airdrie and we played Queen’s Park. We played them eight times that season and we never lost in 90 minutes.

“Then we got undone with a penalty in extra-time and we didn’t go up to the Championship.

“In that eight-game run against them, we probably only outplayed them once; all the other games were really tight.

“And then they prevailed in the final.”

