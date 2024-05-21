Midfielder a surprise inclusion as Dunfermline announce 6 players leaving East End Park

Paul Allan and Alex Jakubiak head a list of six players released by Dunfermline.

The duo are joined by goalkeeper Max Little and defender Miller Fenton, as well as youngsters Jake Rennie and Michael Beagley.

All of the players were out of contract at the end of this season.

The biggest surprise, perhaps, is Allan.

Jakubiak’s performance in the 3-1 victory over Dundee United in March showed just what the former Dundee striker can do on his day.

But, unfortunately, the one-time Watford trainee failed to reach those heights enough with the Pars and a fresh start could suit both parties.

However, Allan was a consistent performer at the heart of the team, particularly in the final few months of the campaign.

As a homegrown talent, as well as a Dunfermline supporter, the 24-year-old appears to be exactly the kind of player the club has talked of building their squad around.

But Allan’s departure was a financial decision rather than a playing one, with manager James McPake and assistant Dave Mackay keen to retain him.

The playmaker is now expected to attract interest from clubs through the Championship as a free agent.

Loan players exit – but one returning

In addition, all seven loanees have returned to their parent clubs – but one will be back with the Pars.

Celtic youngster Ben Summers and Owen Moffat from Blackpool had both spent the season at East End Park.

Malachi Fagan-Walcott joined in January from Cardiff City and Brad Holmes followed Blackpool team-mate Moffat north. Xavier Benjamin was also recruited from Cardiff before the transfer window closed.

Chris Kane then made the temporary move from St Johnstone in February before Livingston defender Miles Welch-Hayes completed the Fifers’ recruitment for the season.

Kane is set to be announced as Dunfermline’s first signing of the summer on a permanent deal within the next 24 hours.