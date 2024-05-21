Midfielder a surprise inclusion as Dunfermline announce 6 players leaving East End Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Midfielder a surprise inclusion as Dunfermline announce 6 players leaving East End Park

The out-of-contract players are joined by seven loanees in departing - but Chris Kane will return.

By Iain Collin
Paul Allan in action for Dunfermline.
Paul Allan in action for Dunfermline. Image: Calum Chittleburgh / SNS Group.

Paul Allan and Alex Jakubiak head a list of six players released by Dunfermline.

The duo are joined by goalkeeper Max Little and defender Miller Fenton, as well as youngsters Jake Rennie and Michael Beagley.

All of the players were out of contract at the end of this season.

The biggest surprise, perhaps, is Allan.

Jakubiak’s performance in the 3-1 victory over Dundee United in March showed just what the former Dundee striker can do on his day.

Alex Jakubiak has been released by Dunfermline.
Alex Jakubiak has been released by Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

But, unfortunately, the one-time Watford trainee failed to reach those heights enough with the Pars and a fresh start could suit both parties.

However, Allan was a consistent performer at the heart of the team, particularly in the final few months of the campaign.

As a homegrown talent, as well as a Dunfermline supporter, the 24-year-old appears to be exactly the kind of player the club has talked of building their squad around.

But Allan’s departure was a financial decision rather than a playing one, with manager James McPake and assistant Dave Mackay keen to retain him.

The playmaker is now expected to attract interest from clubs through the Championship as a free agent.

Loan players exit – but one returning

In addition, all seven loanees have returned to their parent clubs – but one will be back with the Pars.

Celtic youngster Ben Summers and Owen Moffat from Blackpool had both spent the season at East End Park.

Malachi Fagan-Walcott joined in January from Cardiff City and Brad Holmes followed Blackpool team-mate Moffat north. Xavier Benjamin was also recruited from Cardiff before the transfer window closed.

Chris Kane then made the temporary move from St Johnstone in February before Livingston defender Miles Welch-Hayes completed the Fifers’ recruitment for the season.

Kane is set to be announced as Dunfermline’s first signing of the summer on a permanent deal within the next 24 hours.

