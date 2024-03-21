Dunfermline boss James McPake insists Alex Jakubiak is ‘too good’ for Championship if he can consistently hit his peak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline boss James McPake insists Alex Jakubiak is ‘too good’ for Championship if he can consistently hit his peak

McPake says the striker was the best player on the pitch in Friday's 3-1 win over Dundee United.

By Iain Collin
Alex Jakubiak has his eyes on the ball.
Alex Jakubiak was on form for Dunfermline on Friday. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline boss James McPake insists Alex Jakubiak is ‘too good’ for the Scottish Championship if he can reach his peak.

McPake believes the former Dundee striker was ‘the best player on the pitch’ in the Pars’ 3-1 victory over Dundee United on Friday night.

It was a performance that came as no surprise to the Fifers boss, who signed the now 27-year-old for Dundee in 2020.

But he has urged the one-time Watford youngster to find those levels consistently to prove he can move back up the levels.

Alex Jakubiak runs after Matty Todd following Dunfermline's first goal against Dundee United.
Alex Jakubiak had a hand in all three of Dunfermline’s goals against Dundee United. Image: SNS.

He said: “We need more of that from Alex. I’ve told him that as well, and he knows.

“He’s got a bit of everything and hence the reason I was desperate to sign him at Dundee.

“When we got him there was a couple of Premiership teams interested. He had the loan spell at St Mirren and Motherwell were interested as well.

“In the best possible way, he’s a frustrating player, for me, because I know the levels he can get to.

“And he showed that on Friday night. But he’s better than that, there’s still more to come.

McPake: ‘Too good’

“You don’t make your debut for Watford in the Championship in England at 17 if you’ve not got something.

“Or be at that club for a while and come right through when they were in the Premier League. He’s a very good player.”

He added: “Friday was the Jakubiak we know. And, no disrespect to this level, when he’s like that he’s too good for this level.

“There’s other players out there in the Championship who, when they’re on their game, should be playing in the Premiership.

“There was Luke McCowan when he was on his game for Dundee in the Championship last season, and look what he’s done in the Premiership. He’s lit it up.

Dunfermline Athletic striker Alex Jakubiak celebrates with team-mate Paul Allan. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
Dunfermline Athletic striker Alex Jakubiak celebrates with team-mate Paul Allan after scoring against Ayr United in December. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“To get back to those levels, to go and play every week in League One or the Championship in England, then there needs to be a level of consistency.

“If he finds that then we’ve got a hell of a player.

“And Alex has got a lot left in his career if he gets to that, and I’m confident he will.

“But, for me, his performance was by far the best on the pitch.”

McPake was disappointed for Jakubiak that he did not get a goal to cap his display.

Credit

However, he is adamant that, just like on-loan St Johnstone striker Chris Kane, there is more to the marksman’s game than finding the back of the net.

He added: “Even with Kano [Kane], I don’t think these types of players get the credit they deserve.

“Alex is getting it just now, Kano got it when he came in and scored the goal [against Ayr].

“But some people look at it and say, ‘he’s a striker, he doesn’t score goals, what does he bring?’.

“Well, look at what Kano has brought since he came in, look at what Jakubiak brought to that game on Friday night.

Alex Jakubiak goes into a challenge with Raith Rovers defender Euan Murray.
Alex Jakubiak has proved a handful for opposition defences this season. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

“When you get players like that, sometimes goals don’t matter, because they’re setting up their team-mates or they’re getting you up the pitch or getting fouls.

“Then, you just keep working and the goals do come. I’m confident in that for both of them.

“They’re two very good strikers, regardless of whether they score in the game or not.”

Meanwhile, Kane is set to return to the squad for the trip to face Morton on Saturday following a calf problem.

And Josh Edwards has trained after suffering cramp in his hamstring against United.

More from Football

Referee John Beaton points to the spot awarding Aberdeen a penalty.
EXCLUSIVE: St Johnstone hold VAR meeting with Crawford Allan AND send video errors package…
Liverpool are set for a major shake-up, with Mark Burchill benefitting
Former Dundee and Dunfermline striker set for key role in Liverpool backroom revolution
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin.
Jim Goodwin out to 'make amends' to Dundee United fans as Tannadice boss delivers…
18
Dundee stars like Owen Beck, Curtis Main and Zach Robinson are currently sidelined.
Dundee injury list: Who is out and when are they back?
The Dundee United players celebrate on the pitch with the fans.
Dundee United wanted Liverpool after European Cup heroics against Rapid Vienna
Max Kucheriavyi and Connor Smith have learned an important lesson.
St Johnstone duo Max Kucheriavyi and Connor Smith took a 'bit of a huff'…
Raith Rovers hero Lewis Vaughan claps the fans at his testimonial against Hibs.
15 best pictures as Raith Rovers fans hail testimonial hero Lewis Vaughan against Hibs
Raith Rovers' Stark's Park stadium.
Raith Rovers hit out at Championship rivals Dundee United over title showdown tickets
Staff work on the pitch at Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock
RAB DOUGLAS: Multi-club model can be good for Scottish football and what Dundee MUST…
Andrew Tod pictured wearing his 'sports glasses' during a game for Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
Andrew Tod reveals abuse from opponents over on-field glasses as Dunfermline teen aims to…