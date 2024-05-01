RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee’s European push and United’s title win make it a GREAT time for fans in City of Discovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee’s European push and United’s title win make it a GREAT time for fans in City of Discovery

The clubs take their fair share of criticism, so credit where credit is due.

Tony Docherty and Jim Goodwin will go head to head in next season's Dundee derbies. Images: SNS.
By Rab Douglas

There is positivity running through both sides of the city as we near the end of the season.

Dundee United have wrapped up the title and their return to the Scottish Premiership at the first time of asking.

It means the return of the Dundee derby and the TV companies will be delighted.

On the other side of the street, their city rivals have a real chance of qualifying for Europe for the first time since 2003 and are represented in the nominations for the end-of-season awards.

Dundee get a lot of stick about the pitch and the stadium and the like, so let’s give credit where credit is due.

The Dens Park pitch was bathed in sunshine ahead of kick off. Image: Shutterstock
Tony Docherty’s nomination for PFA manager of the year and Lyall Cameron’s inclusion for the young player award is a great honour for the club.

Dundee still have a lot to play for

This weekend they have the chance to extend the positivity and leapfrog St Mirren with a few games to go.

It’s all still to play for which is great for Dundee fans.

It’s surprised me and it probably will have surprised Tony a bit as well.

That’s no disrespect to Tony or the team, but when come up as the newly promoted team you are usually favourites to go back down.

And some of the football they have played has been great to watch, with exciting young players like Cameron at the heart of it.

It just shows you. I was at Arbroath last year when he showed his class after breaking into the team under Gary Bowyer.

Lyall Cameron salutes the travelling Dundee fans at full-time. Image: Shutterstock
At the club’s end-of-season awards, the midfielder scooped a trio of gongs.

This season he has stepped up a level – and that’s the difference. He’s taken to it like a duck to water.

Given all the positivity, for this weekend against St Mirren, I wouldn’t be surprised if regular fans are encouraging some of their pals who haven’t been at as many games to get along.

I’ll hopefully get along myself for what is a big opportunity to overtake St Mirren in the race for fifth.

At the start of the season, you’d have taken eighth. Now they’re battling for a European spot, it’s a brilliant time to be a Dundee fan.

I tipped Dundee United from the start, Raith gave them a good run but United’s squad depth and wee bit of experience told in the end.

Credit to Jim Goodwin, He maybe would have wanted the title wrapped up a bit earlier but he has delivered on his remit this season of winning the title.

Jim Goodwin led Dundee United to the Scottish Championship title. Image: SNS.

I’m delighted for Jim, he’s put relegation last season and Aberdeen behind him and now the hard work begins on putting a squad together to compete in the Scottish Premiership.

