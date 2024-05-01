RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee’s European push and United’s title win make it a GREAT time for fans in City of Discovery

There is positivity running through both sides of the city as we near the end of the season.

Dundee United have wrapped up the title and their return to the Scottish Premiership at the first time of asking.

It means the return of the Dundee derby and the TV companies will be delighted.

On the other side of the street, their city rivals have a real chance of qualifying for Europe for the first time since 2003 and are represented in the nominations for the end-of-season awards.

Dundee get a lot of stick about the pitch and the stadium and the like, so let’s give credit where credit is due.

Tony Docherty’s nomination for PFA manager of the year and Lyall Cameron’s inclusion for the young player award is a great honour for the club.

Dundee still have a lot to play for

This weekend they have the chance to extend the positivity and leapfrog St Mirren with a few games to go.

It’s all still to play for which is great for Dundee fans.

It’s surprised me and it probably will have surprised Tony a bit as well.

That’s no disrespect to Tony or the team, but when come up as the newly promoted team you are usually favourites to go back down.

And some of the football they have played has been great to watch, with exciting young players like Cameron at the heart of it.

It just shows you. I was at Arbroath last year when he showed his class after breaking into the team under Gary Bowyer.

At the club’s end-of-season awards, the midfielder scooped a trio of gongs.

This season he has stepped up a level – and that’s the difference. He’s taken to it like a duck to water.

Given all the positivity, for this weekend against St Mirren, I wouldn’t be surprised if regular fans are encouraging some of their pals who haven’t been at as many games to get along.

I’ll hopefully get along myself for what is a big opportunity to overtake St Mirren in the race for fifth.

At the start of the season, you’d have taken eighth. Now they’re battling for a European spot, it’s a brilliant time to be a Dundee fan.

I tipped Dundee United from the start, Raith gave them a good run but United’s squad depth and wee bit of experience told in the end.

Credit to Jim Goodwin, He maybe would have wanted the title wrapped up a bit earlier but he has delivered on his remit this season of winning the title.

I’m delighted for Jim, he’s put relegation last season and Aberdeen behind him and now the hard work begins on putting a squad together to compete in the Scottish Premiership.