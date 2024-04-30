Jim Goodwin out to unearth next Bojan Miovski after Dundee United recruitment shake-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin out to unearth next Bojan Miovski after Dundee United recruitment shake-up

Goodwin snapped up Miovski, Ylber Ramadani and Duk with Aberdeen, and hopes to find hidden gems with the Tangerines.

Jim Goodwin, left, and Aberdeen attacker Bojan Miovski.
Jim Goodwin, left, and Dons attacker Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin hopes the appointment of Michael Cairney as Tannadice head of recruitment can help Dundee United unearth the next Bojan Miovski.

United boss Goodwin racked up several notable successes in the transfer market with Aberdeen, working closely with their former scouting chief Darren Mowbray, who has since joined Southampton.

Miovski, who has notched 42 goals in the last two seasons, Ylber Ramadani and Duk were standout captures for the Dons under the Irishman.

However, Goodwin goes back as far as Ilkay Durmus’ impact with St Mirren – an unknown arrival from Wacker Innsbruck in 2019 – when outlining his willingness to look “outside the box” for Premiership quality.

And striking that balance with players who know the British game will be his aim as the Tangerines seek to build a squad ready for the top-flight over the coming months.

Bojan Miovski beats Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart during Aberdeen's recent Scottish Cup semi-final defeat against Celtic
Miovski beats Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart during Aberdeen’s recent Scottish Cup semi-final defeat against Celtic. Image: SNS

“We are open-minded, and I think you need to be,” said Goodwin. “I like to sign players who have knowledge of the Scottish game. You don’t want to be bringing in too many foreign players because it takes time to settle in.

“It’s a different culture, a new environment and a different style of play so you need to consider all those things.

“But we WILL have our eye on the foreign markets as well. I have had considerable success in the past at previous clubs looking at the foreign markets.

At St Mirren, the likes of Ilkay Durmus came in and did well. While at Aberdeen, Bojan Miovski, Duk and Ylber Ramadani are the three who immediately spring to mind.”

Goodwin eyes ‘very lucrative’ avenue

Aberdeen banked more than £1 million when Ramadani joined Lecce last summer – 10 times more than they paid for the combative midfielder.

With all the tools to step up another level, Miovski is likely to bring in another handsome fee.

Jim Goodwin, right, and Ilkay Durmus while at St Mirren.
Goodwin, right, loved working with tricky former St Mirren ace Ilkay Durmus. Image: SNS

“It can be very lucrative if you get it (recruitment) right,” continued Goodwin.

“I would imagine Aberdeen will have some considerable offers for Miovski this summer and will make a good return.

“They made money off Ramadani last summer too – so that’s the kind of business model we want to implement here.

“But it’s about getting the balance; about building a team to compete in the league and then maybe adding one or two from outside the box who not a lot of people know a great deal about.

“That would be the ideal scenario.”

Goodwin: Players can raise profile with SPFL stint

Goodwin is also quick to pinpoint the financial benefit to recruiting from less fashionable leagues as Scottish clubs find it increasingly difficult to compete with English Football League sides.

A fully-focused Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin at Cappielow.
The United boss will soon turn his focus to building for 2024/25. Image: SNS

“In foreign markets – especially in Eastern Europe – players are not always on huge money,” Goodwin continued.

“The way football is now, there are clubs in the lower leagues in England paying massive salaries to players. The amount of money players even in League One down there are getting is vast.

“So, you need to be open-minded to looking elsewhere – and the arrival of Michael (Cairney) will help that.

“He’s got a good knowledge and network of people he can utilise all over Europe and the UK.”

Dundee United's new head of recruitment Michael Cairney.
Dundee United’s new head of recruitment Michael Cairney. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC.

He added: “There definitely are players across Europe who are reachable and, given the success other players have had in Scotland, agents and players now recognise the league.

“This is somewhere you can come to raise your profile because you get a lot of exposure.”

