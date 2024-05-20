Plans revealed to demolish landmark John Haig whisky building in Markinch

Plans to demolish the former John Haig Whiskey Coronation Bond – one of Fife’s most historic industrial buildings – have been revealed.

A building warrant has been submitted to Fife Council outlining plans to demolish the six-storey brick building.

However, it’s uncertain whether the iconic red brick John Haig frontage, which has B-listed status, is part of the demolition request.

The huge building, visible from high ground overlooking the A911 at Markinch, has been a well known landmark for generations.

Demolition plan for former Haig whisky bond and bottling plant

Completed in 1938, the former bonded warehouse and bottling plant provided storage for more than 1.5 million gallons of whisky.

It also housed the bottling facilities for over 1.25 million cases per annum, with its famed and distinctive dimpled bottle ready to be shipped across the world.

At its peak Haig’s employed over 600 workers.

The premises closed in 1984 ending nearly a century of Haig’s association with the Markinch site.

Demolition request to be decided later this year

In recent years the site was renamed Haigs Business Park, housing a range of local businesses as well as an indoor skatepark facility and trampoline fitness centre.

Demolition of another former Haig building, adjacent to Coronation Bond, was completed earlier this year.

CVR Motor Engineers Ltd, the only firm still located at the premises, have been based at there for the past four years.

It told The Courier it had not been made aware of any plans to demolish the building.

The decision whether to grant the demolition request is expected to be determined in the coming months.

The Courier has contacted Fife Council for comment.