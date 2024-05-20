Plans revealed to demolish landmark John Haig whisky building in Markinch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans revealed to demolish landmark John Haig whisky building in Markinch

A building warrant request to demolish the six-storey building has been submitted to Fife Council.

By Neil Henderson
Demolition plans for former John Haig Coronation Bond unveiled.
A building warrant has been lodged to demolish the former John Haig Coronation Bond. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Plans to demolish the former John Haig Whiskey Coronation Bond – one of Fife’s most historic industrial buildings – have been revealed.

A building warrant has been submitted to Fife Council outlining plans to demolish the six-storey brick building.

However, it’s uncertain whether the iconic red brick John Haig frontage, which has B-listed status, is part of the demolition request.

The six-storey brick build former Haig's whisky bond and bottling plant.
The six-storey former Haig’s whisky bond and bottling plant. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

The huge building, visible from high ground overlooking the A911 at Markinch, has been a well known landmark for generations.

Demolition plan for former Haig whisky bond and bottling plant

Completed in 1938, the former bonded warehouse and bottling plant provided storage for more than 1.5 million gallons of whisky.

It also housed the bottling facilities for over 1.25 million cases per annum, with its famed and distinctive dimpled bottle ready to be shipped across the world.

At its peak Haig’s employed over 600 workers.

The landmark former Haig whisky building in Markinch.
The landmark former Haig whisky building in Markinch. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

The premises closed in 1984 ending nearly a century of Haig’s association with the Markinch site.

Demolition request to be decided later this year

In recent years the site was renamed Haigs Business Park, housing a range of local businesses as well as an indoor skatepark facility and trampoline fitness centre.

Demolition of another former Haig building, adjacent to Coronation Bond, was completed earlier this year.

CVR Motor Engineers Ltd, the only firm still located at the premises, have been based at there for the past four years.

It told The Courier it had not been made aware of any plans to demolish the building.

The decision whether to grant the demolition request is expected to be determined in the coming months.

The Courier has contacted Fife Council for comment.

Conversation