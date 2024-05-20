Fife patients waiting TWO YEARS for surgery due to Lothian referrals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife patients waiting TWO YEARS for surgery due to Lothian referrals

It is hoped the new national treatment centre in Kirkcaldy will help tackle waiting lists, but official board papers suggest it may be making things worse.

Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Alasdair Clark

Fife patients are experiencing waits of two years or more for orthopaedic surgery – with referrals from NHS Lothian blamed.

It had been hoped the new national treatment centre in Kirkcaldy would help tackle waiting lists, but official board papers suggest it may be making things worse.

Opening the £33 million facility in March 2023, Nicola Sturgeon said it would give people across Scotland “faster access to life-changing” surgery.

She claimed: “The additional capacity provided through this new state-of-the-art facility will also help cut the backlog of planned care worsened by the global pandemic.”

Nicola Sturgeon opens the national treatment centre in 2023. Image: Scottish Government

But after more than a year, data released by NHS Fife in its March board report shows huge numbers of patients are still experiencing significant delays.

The reports says 32 patients in Fife have been waiting over 104 weeks, despite Scots having a legal right to treatment within three months.

Just 37.5% of patients received treatment within this time frame, with 300 orthopaedic surgery patients waiting more than 52 weeks.

The report says: “The increase in patients waiting over 104 weeks in orthopaedics is due to referrals received from another health board for treatment in the national treatment centre (NTC).”

Humza Yousaf at the facility in Fife. Image: PA

The Courier can reveal the majority of these referrals have been received from NHS Lothian.

Graeme Downie, Scottish Labour candidate for Dunfermline and Dollar, said it was “perverse” if the NTC was actually doing the opposite of what was intended.

He said: “National Treatment Centres are supposed to help address national waiting times in key areas but not only are NHS times rising across the country, it seems the orthopaedic centre in Fife has actually increased waiting times for people in the Kingdom.”

Graeme Downie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Claire Dobson, NHS Fife’s director of acute services, said the vast majority of patients at the centre are resident in the Kingdom.

“Whilst we have treated a number of patients from the NHS Lothian Board area, there has been no reduction in theatre capacity for Fife patients since the NTC opened in March 2023,” she added.

“The most recently published figures from Public Health Scotland show that around 2,700 patients in Fife are awaiting orthopaedic procedures, with less than 20 having waited in excess of 104 weeks. That does not mean that we are accepting of waits of this length, and we are continually working to increase theatre capacity in order to minimise waiting times wherever possible.”

The Scottish Government said it is committed to eradicating long waits, made worse by the Covid pandemic.

Two centres are open and two more will be ready for patients this year, allowing capacity for more than 20,000 extra procedures.

“NTCs are designed to be used by patients from across the country, not just those in the board they are situated in,” the government added.

“NTC Fife is therefore not a resource solely for Fife patients but a resource for patients throughout Scotland. Allocation to NTC Fife is undertaken by the Scottish Government and is done on a long waits basis to ensure equity across Scotland.”

Conversation