Humza Yousaf and Nadia El-Nakla celebrate birth of baby girl

Former First Minister Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla are celebrating the birth of their newborn baby girl.

The couple, who live in Broughty Ferry, welcomed daughter Liyana Jenin Yousaf into the world on Wednesday night.

He said both the baby and her mum were coping well following the birth as he shared photos on social media site X.

The ex-SNP leader, who quit earlier this year, posted a heartwarming picture which showed him holding baby Liyana’s hand.

He also shared a photo leaving the hospital with a baby stroller in his hand.

The former first minister said the couple’s two older girls were hugely excited at the new addition to their family.

He announced his wife was pregnant in March, revealing the baby was expected to be born in July.

Mr Yousaf is stepfather to Ms El-Nakla’s eldest child Maya, while the Dundee councillor gave birth to daughter Amal in 2019.

The SNP MSP wrote: “Welcome to the world Liyana Jenin Yousaf, we are in love.

“Mum and baby are doing well. Amal is super excited at becoming a big sister, and Maya is very happy to be the head of our girl gang.

“We give thanks to God for blessing our family with a new addition.”

Mr Yousaf was congratulated by SNP colleagues.

First Minister John Swinney said: “That is wonderful news. A warm welcome to Liyana and much love to you all.”

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said: “Congratulations to little Liyana, and her mum, dad and big sisters. A summer baby means lots of sunny birthdays!”

Meanwhile, outgoing Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said: “Congratulations Humza and Nadia on your new arrival. Wishing your whole family every happiness.”

The ex-SNP leader paid an emotional tribute to his family when he resigned from the top job in April.

At the time, he said: “I am in absolute debt to my wonderful wife, my beautiful children and my wider family for putting up with me over the years.

“I’m afraid you will be seeing a lot more of me from now, you are truly everything to me.”

Mr Yousaf and Ms El-Nakla were wed in 2019.