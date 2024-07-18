Humza Yousaf and Nadia El-Nakla celebrate birth of baby girl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Humza Yousaf and Nadia El-Nakla celebrate birth of baby girl

The Dundee-based former first minister welcomed daughter Liyana Jenin Yousaf into the world.

By Justin Bowie
Humza Yousaf and Nadia El-Nakla are celebrating the birth of their baby girl.
Humza Yousaf and Nadia El-Nakla are celebrating the birth of their baby girl.

Former First Minister Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla are celebrating the birth of their newborn baby girl.

The couple, who live in Broughty Ferry, welcomed daughter Liyana Jenin Yousaf into the world on Wednesday night.

He said both the baby and her mum were coping well following the birth as he shared photos on social media site X.

The ex-SNP leader, who quit earlier this year, posted a heartwarming picture which showed him holding baby Liyana’s hand.

He also shared a photo leaving the hospital with a baby stroller in his hand.

The former first minister said the couple’s two older girls were hugely excited at the new addition to their family.

He announced his wife was pregnant in March, revealing the baby was expected to be born in July.

Nadia El-Nakla and Humza Yousaf. Image: Kenzie Gillies/DC Thomson.

Mr Yousaf is stepfather to Ms El-Nakla’s eldest child Maya, while the Dundee councillor gave birth to daughter Amal in 2019.

The SNP MSP wrote: “Welcome to the world Liyana Jenin Yousaf, we are in love.

“Mum and baby are doing well. Amal is super excited at becoming a big sister, and Maya is very happy to be the head of our girl gang.

“We give thanks to God for blessing our family with a new addition.”

Mr Yousaf was congratulated by SNP colleagues.

John Swinney congratulated his predecessor Humza Yousaf. Image: PA.

First Minister John Swinney said: “That is wonderful news. A warm welcome to Liyana and much love to you all.”

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said: “Congratulations to little Liyana, and her mum, dad and big sisters. A summer baby means lots of sunny birthdays!”

Meanwhile, outgoing Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said: “Congratulations Humza and Nadia on your new arrival. Wishing your whole family every happiness.”

The ex-SNP leader paid an emotional tribute to his family when he resigned from the top job in April.

At the time, he said: “I am in absolute debt to my wonderful wife, my beautiful children and my wider family for putting up with me over the years.

“I’m afraid you will be seeing a lot more of me from now, you are truly everything to me.”

Mr Yousaf and Ms El-Nakla were wed in 2019.

