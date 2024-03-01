Humza Yousaf ‘delighted’ to announce Dundee wife Nadia El-Nakla’s pregnancy

First Minster Humza Yousaf has announced he and his wife – Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla – are expecting a second child together.

Mr Yousaf said the couple were “delighted” to be adding to their family, with the new addition expected in July.

The couple already have two children – their daughter Amal is four and Mr Yousaf is stepfather to 14-year-old Maya.

Announcing the pregnancy, the first minister thanked staff at the early pregnancy unit at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for their “wonderful” support.

He said: “Nadia and I are delighted to announce that we are expecting a new addition to our family in July.

“We want to thank the early pregnancy unit at Ninewells Hospital who have provided wonderful support to Nadia and our family through the early stages of her pregnancy.

“We are incredibly grateful for the love that we have received from our family and friends upon sharing our news with them.

“Our daughters, Maya and Amal, are both very excited to meet the new baby.”

He has previously spoken publicly about miscarriages the couple have suffered.

Speaking about his desire to improve miscarriage care last September, he revealed he and Ms El-Nakla have lost four pregnancies – “two before our daughter was born and another two after”.

It will be the first time a Scottish first minister has had a child while in office, with the couple the first since devolution who have a young family.

After he took over the top job from Nicola Sturgeon, Mr Yousaf spoke about “child-proofing” his official residence at Bute House in Edinburgh.

“So far my family is adapting, there have actually been some funny moments”, he said.

“Particularly in Bute House when my youngest daughter, who is soon to be four, came in.

“We’ve had to child-proof Bute House, lets put it like that.

“She sleeps in her bed in Bute House, and just so she doesn’t roll out we’ve put side bars on it.

“Bute House has never had that before – it’s all about adapting.”