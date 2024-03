Two men, aged 18 and 20, have been charged over an alleged serious assault in Montrose.

The incident happened in the early hours of Friday February 23 at Castle Place, when a 30-year-old man was assaulted.

His condition is unknown.

Police have released the men on an undertaking and they are due to appear in court at a later date.

DC Thomas Miller said: “I would like to thank the public for their contribution and co-operation throughout this inquiry.”