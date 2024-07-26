Angus killer Tasmin Glass to go before parole board today for the third time this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus killer Tasmin Glass to go before parole board today for the third time this year

The family of Steven Donaldson and The Courier firmly believe the killer should remain in prison.

By Sean O'Neil
Tasmin Glass, who was jailed for her part in the murder of oil worker Steven Donaldson.
Tasmin Glass.

Angus killer Tasmin Glass will go before the parole board today, the third time her case will be considered by the panel in six months.

The “devious and manipulative” killer was jailed in 2019 after being convicted of culpable homicide for her pivotal role in the murder of Steven Donaldson in Kirriemuir.

The Courier and the Donaldson family have demanded Glass stay in prison as part of our A Voice for Victims campaign.

Bill and Pamela Donaldson visit the memorial for their son Steven. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Steven’s family have been left in limbo for the majority of this year with the parole board failing to come to a decision twice already.

The family pleaded with the panel to finally reach a decision – and for that decision to be to keep the killer in prison.

‘This time around we need a decision’

A spokesperson for the family told The Courier: “Twice already we have prepared ourselves for the worst news that she will be released after serving only five years.

“And twice already no decision has been reached leaving us in limbo.

“This time around we need a decision – we need to know if she is going to be freed and if so what, if any, conditions will be imposed regarding that release.”

Memorial ride out for murder victim Steven Donaldson in 2019. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The hearing is the day before a motorbike ride in memory of Steven, sparking fears Glass could be released on the day of his memorial.

The family said: “We continue to face the possibility of remembering Steven on July 27 knowing that Tasmin was granted parole the day before.”

The timing of the hearing and the ongoing traumatisation of the Donaldson’s family caused by the delays has been raised in Holyrood with First Minister John Swinney committing to look at the case.

Family put through turmoil

The case first went before the parole board in February this year, when the panel deferred the decision for an oral hearing.

Tasmin Glass.

It took a further two months for the Donaldson family to be notified of when the hearing would take place.

They were only told after they and The Courier contacted the parole board and Victim Support Scotland (VSS) to ask why they remained the dark.

When the hearing did occur on May 29, the panel again deferred the decision due to a lack of information.

There is no set schedule of when the Donaldson family will be notified of the decision from today’s hearing.

This means it could be today, over the weekend, or even further into the future.

If the parole panel decide to release, Glass could be out within 24 hours.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Fornethy survivors protest outside Holyrood in 2022. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Major compensation breakthrough for Fornethy House abuse survivors
Grandstand above the 1st tee, Carnoustie Golf Links. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Senior Open 2024: Best crowd pictures from opening day at Carnoustie
Annat Bank GP Practice in Montrose. Image: Google Street View
Montrose GP practice could be saved as NHS Tayside searches for a new operator
police Kirrie house
Police stand guard at Kirriemuir home after report of cannabis factory
Gary Player with Ganges staff members. I
Golf legends Gary Player and Vijay Singh pay visit to Carnoustie restaurant
John Daly. Image: Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: John Daly criticised by Arbroath theatre chiefs over remarks including 'X-rated Kamala Harris…
2
The Royal Thai restaurant in Arbroath. Image: Google Street View
Police probe 'dine-and-dash' at Arbroath restaurant
tasmin glass third parole hearing
Donaldson family plea as Angus killer Tasmin Glass set for third parole date
5
Colin Bandeen
Paedophile Angus motorsports boss faces jail after decades of child abuse
Miguel Angel Jimenez in action at the 2016 Senior Open at Carnoustie. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson
Senior Open at Carnoustie: Full details including tickets, travel information, weather and more

Conversation