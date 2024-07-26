Angus killer Tasmin Glass to go before parole board today for the third time this year

Angus killer Tasmin Glass will go before the parole board today, the third time her case will be considered by the panel in six months.

The “devious and manipulative” killer was jailed in 2019 after being convicted of culpable homicide for her pivotal role in the murder of Steven Donaldson in Kirriemuir.

The Courier and the Donaldson family have demanded Glass stay in prison as part of our A Voice for Victims campaign.

Steven’s family have been left in limbo for the majority of this year with the parole board failing to come to a decision twice already.

The family pleaded with the panel to finally reach a decision – and for that decision to be to keep the killer in prison.

‘This time around we need a decision’

A spokesperson for the family told The Courier: “Twice already we have prepared ourselves for the worst news that she will be released after serving only five years.

“And twice already no decision has been reached leaving us in limbo.

“This time around we need a decision – we need to know if she is going to be freed and if so what, if any, conditions will be imposed regarding that release.”

The hearing is the day before a motorbike ride in memory of Steven, sparking fears Glass could be released on the day of his memorial.

The family said: “We continue to face the possibility of remembering Steven on July 27 knowing that Tasmin was granted parole the day before.”

The timing of the hearing and the ongoing traumatisation of the Donaldson’s family caused by the delays has been raised in Holyrood with First Minister John Swinney committing to look at the case.

Family put through turmoil

The case first went before the parole board in February this year, when the panel deferred the decision for an oral hearing.

It took a further two months for the Donaldson family to be notified of when the hearing would take place.

They were only told after they and The Courier contacted the parole board and Victim Support Scotland (VSS) to ask why they remained the dark.

When the hearing did occur on May 29, the panel again deferred the decision due to a lack of information.

There is no set schedule of when the Donaldson family will be notified of the decision from today’s hearing.

This means it could be today, over the weekend, or even further into the future.

If the parole panel decide to release, Glass could be out within 24 hours.