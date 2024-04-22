New parole hearing date set for Angus killer Tasmin Glass

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New parole hearing date set for Angus killer Tasmin Glass

The Parole Board for Scotland failed to reach a decision when Glass' case originally went before them in February.

By Sean O'Neil
Tasmin Glass. Image: Wullie Marr
Tasmin Glass. Image: Wullie Marr

A new parole hearing date has been set for Angus killer Tasmin Glass after the board failed to make a decision on her release earlier this year.

Glass will go before The Parole Board for Scotland again on May 29 – three months after her case was originally heard on February 28.

The killer was convicted of culpable homicide in 2019 for her “pivotal role” in the brutal murder of Steven Donaldson in Kirriemuir.

Steven Donaldson.

The Courier and the Donaldson family have campaigned for Glass to be refused parole and kept behind bars.

Sentenced to 10 years in prison, the “manipulative and devious” killer has served only five so far.

Delay should mean fuller assessment of case

The parole board failed to make a decision when the case first went before them in February, saying they did not have enough information to make a ruling.

They deferred the case for an oral hearing which would also give them more time to gather extra information.

Lori Donaldson leaves a wreath at her brother Steven’s memorial. Image: DC Thomson

Steven Donaldson’s sister Lori said she was “hopeful” the delay meant the parole board was taking her family’s concerns seriously and that a “fuller assessment of the risks she (Glass) poses to society will be undertaken”.

Lori told The Courier: “We remain hopeful that the correct decision will be made in due course and she will remain in prison.”

Confusion for family over notification wait

The amount of time it took the parole board to notify the Donaldson family of a second hearing date had caused confusion and uncertainty for the family.

They had not heard from the parole board since the case was originally deferred in February until Monday morning when they were told new date had not been set.

Tasmin Glass.

The family had believed the case was to be heard by May 3 when Glass was eligible for parole and that they would be given three weeks notice.

Both the Donaldson family and The Courier contacted Victim Support and the parole board respectively on Monday morning asking if there had been an update on the case.

The family then received notification of the new hearing date, May 29, on Monday afternoon.

A Voice for Victims

The lack of communication from the parole board is one of the main points The Courier want the Scottish Government to address as part of our A Voice for Victims campaign.

The campaign has gained the support of politicians and a national charity as controversy surrounds how the panel comes to their findings behind closed doors.

The Courier demands the parole system is reformed to put victims and their families first, re-consider automatic parole hearings for the most violent offenders and for more transparency in decision making.

What the parole board says

The parole board explained that if Glass had been granted parole when the case went before them on February 28 then she would have been released on May 3.

However, as they could not make a decision the first time, the board waited until they have all the required information before setting a new date.

A spokesperson for the parole board told The Courier: “On occasions where the panel has indicated it does not have sufficient information to make an informed decision the case will progress to a discretionary oral hearing.

“This will be scheduled once the panel is in receipt of all additional information they require and is satisfied that the hearing can then proceed.”

The Courier understands that if the board finds in Glass’ favour she could be released within 24 hours of the hearing.

If they decide she should be refused parole then they will reconsider her case again in 12 months.

Conversation