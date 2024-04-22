New parole hearing date set for Angus killer Tasmin Glass

A new parole hearing date has been set for Angus killer Tasmin Glass after the board failed to make a decision on her release earlier this year.

Glass will go before The Parole Board for Scotland again on May 29 – three months after her case was originally heard on February 28.

The killer was convicted of culpable homicide in 2019 for her “pivotal role” in the brutal murder of Steven Donaldson in Kirriemuir.

The Courier and the Donaldson family have campaigned for Glass to be refused parole and kept behind bars.

Sentenced to 10 years in prison, the “manipulative and devious” killer has served only five so far.

Delay should mean fuller assessment of case

The parole board failed to make a decision when the case first went before them in February, saying they did not have enough information to make a ruling.

They deferred the case for an oral hearing which would also give them more time to gather extra information.

Steven Donaldson’s sister Lori said she was “hopeful” the delay meant the parole board was taking her family’s concerns seriously and that a “fuller assessment of the risks she (Glass) poses to society will be undertaken”.

Lori told The Courier: “We remain hopeful that the correct decision will be made in due course and she will remain in prison.”

Confusion for family over notification wait

The amount of time it took the parole board to notify the Donaldson family of a second hearing date had caused confusion and uncertainty for the family.

They had not heard from the parole board since the case was originally deferred in February until Monday morning when they were told new date had not been set.

The family had believed the case was to be heard by May 3 when Glass was eligible for parole and that they would be given three weeks notice.

Both the Donaldson family and The Courier contacted Victim Support and the parole board respectively on Monday morning asking if there had been an update on the case.

The family then received notification of the new hearing date, May 29, on Monday afternoon.

A Voice for Victims

The lack of communication from the parole board is one of the main points The Courier want the Scottish Government to address as part of our A Voice for Victims campaign.

The campaign has gained the support of politicians and a national charity as controversy surrounds how the panel comes to their findings behind closed doors.

The Courier demands the parole system is reformed to put victims and their families first, re-consider automatic parole hearings for the most violent offenders and for more transparency in decision making.

What the parole board says

The parole board explained that if Glass had been granted parole when the case went before them on February 28 then she would have been released on May 3.

However, as they could not make a decision the first time, the board waited until they have all the required information before setting a new date.

A spokesperson for the parole board told The Courier: “On occasions where the panel has indicated it does not have sufficient information to make an informed decision the case will progress to a discretionary oral hearing.

“This will be scheduled once the panel is in receipt of all additional information they require and is satisfied that the hearing can then proceed.”

The Courier understands that if the board finds in Glass’ favour she could be released within 24 hours of the hearing.

If they decide she should be refused parole then they will reconsider her case again in 12 months.