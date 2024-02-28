‘Anxious wait’ for Donaldson family as parole board fails to make decision on Angus killer Tasmin Glass

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Anxious wait’ for Donaldson family as parole board fails to make decision on Angus killer Tasmin Glass

The Parole Board has deferred the case of Tasmin Glass for an oral hearing at a later date, her victim's family have been told.

Tasmin Glass, who was jailed for her part in the murder of oil worker Steven Donaldson.
Tasmin Glass.
By Sean O'Neil & Lindsey Hamilton

The family of murder victim Steven Donaldson have been left in limbo after the Parole Board failed to make a decision on Angus killer Tasmin Glass.

Glass was considered for parole by the panel in private on Wednesday but the board concluded they were unable to make a judgement on her release or continued incarceration.

The killer was convicted of culpable homicide in 2019 for her “pivotal role” in the brutal murder of Steven Donaldson in Kirriemuir.

Glass will now go before the board for an oral hearing at a future date where they will again consider her for release in May.

‘The risks she poses to society’

Steven Donaldson’s family were notified by email on Wednesday afternoon that the board had failed to come to a decision.

Lori Donaldson, Steven’s sister, told The Courier she was hopeful the parole board’s deferral meant they were taking her family’s concerns seriously.

Lori Donaldson and her family leave a wreath at her brother Steven’s memorial.

“Whilst we are disappointed that no decision has been made today, and we continue to wait anxiously to hear if Tasmin Glass will be released this year or not, we are hopeful that the decision not to allow parole today means that our concerns will be further considered and a fuller assessment of the risks she poses to society will be undertaken,” said Lori.

“We remain hopeful that the correct decision will be made in due course and she will remain in prison.”

Insufficient information for decision on parole for Tasmin Glass

In the email, the Donaldson family was told that an oral hearing can come at the request of either the board or the offender.

Tasmin Glass. Image: Wullie Marr

“An oral hearing can take place where the board considers that it has insufficient information before it to make a decision, or if the individual requests it and the board agrees,” it said.

“An oral hearing enables the board to obtain required information before it considers the case and allows it to fully examine all of the information in depth, including questioning and taking into account the views of the individual, their legal representative and any witnesses cited to attend.”

Clarifying the different formats, a spokesperson for The Parole Board for Scotland said: “Such cases (as Glass’) are initially considered at casework meetings, rather than at ‘hearings’, although a casework meeting could then direct that an oral hearing takes place.”

Campaign of pressure

The deferral comes after a campaign of pressure from the Donaldsons, The Courier and survivors of violent crime to keep Glass in prison and to reform the parole system.

A Voice for Victims has gained the support of politicians and a national charity as controversy surrounds how the panel comes to their findings behind closed doors.

The Courier demands the Scottish Government re-considers automatic parole hearings for the most violent offenders and for more transparency in decision making.

A Voice for Victims campaign

To read more on The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign click here.

