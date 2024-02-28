‘Anxious wait’ for Donaldson family as parole board fails to make decision on Angus killer Tasmin Glass

The family of murder victim Steven Donaldson have been left in limbo after the Parole Board failed to make a decision on Angus killer Tasmin Glass.

Glass was considered for parole by the panel in private on Wednesday but the board concluded they were unable to make a judgement on her release or continued incarceration.

The killer was convicted of culpable homicide in 2019 for her “pivotal role” in the brutal murder of Steven Donaldson in Kirriemuir.

Glass will now go before the board for an oral hearing at a future date where they will again consider her for release in May.

‘The risks she poses to society’

Steven Donaldson’s family were notified by email on Wednesday afternoon that the board had failed to come to a decision.

Lori Donaldson, Steven’s sister, told The Courier she was hopeful the parole board’s deferral meant they were taking her family’s concerns seriously.

“Whilst we are disappointed that no decision has been made today, and we continue to wait anxiously to hear if Tasmin Glass will be released this year or not, we are hopeful that the decision not to allow parole today means that our concerns will be further considered and a fuller assessment of the risks she poses to society will be undertaken,” said Lori.

“We remain hopeful that the correct decision will be made in due course and she will remain in prison.”

Insufficient information for decision on parole for Tasmin Glass

In the email, the Donaldson family was told that an oral hearing can come at the request of either the board or the offender.

“An oral hearing can take place where the board considers that it has insufficient information before it to make a decision, or if the individual requests it and the board agrees,” it said.

“An oral hearing enables the board to obtain required information before it considers the case and allows it to fully examine all of the information in depth, including questioning and taking into account the views of the individual, their legal representative and any witnesses cited to attend.”

Clarifying the different formats, a spokesperson for The Parole Board for Scotland said: “Such cases (as Glass’) are initially considered at casework meetings, rather than at ‘hearings’, although a casework meeting could then direct that an oral hearing takes place.”

Campaign of pressure

The deferral comes after a campaign of pressure from the Donaldsons, The Courier and survivors of violent crime to keep Glass in prison and to reform the parole system.

A Voice for Victims has gained the support of politicians and a national charity as controversy surrounds how the panel comes to their findings behind closed doors.

The Courier demands the Scottish Government re-considers automatic parole hearings for the most violent offenders and for more transparency in decision making.

To read more on The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign click here.