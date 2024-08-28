Readers back Forfar residents in bid to slow down speeding drivers

Forfar residents seeking a speed cut near their homes have been backed in the call for action.

People living in Gowanbank say the busy Montrose road is a “clear and present danger” to locals.

They sent a petition to Angus Council asking for improved safety measures.

A 20mph limit is top of their wish list.

But other measures such as traffic islands, speed humps or a speed camera could be brought in, they say.

Ian Nimmo White, who moved to the area around six years ago, led the petition. He gathered more than 50 local signatures.

Homes rattle when lorries pass

Locals say houses close to the road shake when HGVs thunder by.

“There is a clear and present danger to us when walking the road, especially the children walking down the road to school and back up later going home,” said the petition.

It calls for Gowanbank to have the same speed limit as neighbouring Lunanhead and Kingsmuir.

Both are also on the east of Forfar and have a 20mph speed limit.

Angus Council said councillors will consider the residents’ request.

And regular users of the route have backed the locals in their safety call.

Readers react to Gowanbank speed cut call

Posting on The Courier website, Tommy said: “I use these roads regularly for work.

“Montrose to Brechin and Forfar are all plagued by bad drivers at night, full speed and full beam.

“A series of humps, bumps and circles are the best way to calm down speeders. A hump does not need to be watched it’s one cost and lasts for years.”

Commenter Ken added: “I can understand and empathise with the residents of Gowanbank.

“I’ve often been taken aback and alarmed by the speed of traffic on the Montrose Road.

“Many lorries use the road as a short-cut to the A90 and they thunder along without any consideration for local people.”

And one Montrose Road resident branded boy racers on the stretch as “insane”.

“There’s been a number of times I’ve come out the house to see tire marks on the road and I honestly don’t know how there hasn’t been an accident yet.

“Cause it’s such a long and straight road they love to put their foot down to get the speed going, sometimes into all hours of the night.”

Speed enforcement suggestion

But Little Sandybeans said: “What makes people think that the few who ignore current speed limits will adhere to a lower limit? The current limits need enforced, not reduced.”

And Anonymous said: “I am a resident in Hillside, Montrose and the 20mph has been in use for over two years.

“This speed limit is not enforced and every day I see drivers totally ignoring and abusing the speed limit.

“We also have speed bumps and other safety measures, but all ignored.

“Maybe if the 20mph was enforced it might work.

“Heavy fines, driving bans and speed cameras are needed to get tough on law breakers.”