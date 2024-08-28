Readers back Forfar residents in bid to slow down speeding drivers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Angus & The Mearns

Readers back Forfar residents in bid to slow down speeding drivers

People living in Gowanbank have submitted a petition to Angus Council for extra safety measures on the B9113 Montrose Road, including a call for a 20mph limit.

By Graham Brown
Gowanbank residents say speeding trucks cause some house to shake. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Gowanbank residents say speeding trucks cause some house to shake. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Forfar residents seeking a speed cut near their homes have been backed in the call for action.

People living in Gowanbank say the busy Montrose road is a “clear and present danger” to locals.

They sent a petition to Angus Council asking for improved safety measures.

A 20mph limit is top of their wish list.

Forfar speed limit petition from Gowanbank residents.
A petition calling for extra safety measures in Gowanbank has been submitted to Angus Council. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

But other measures such as traffic islands, speed humps or a speed camera could be brought in, they say.

Ian Nimmo White, who moved to the area around six years ago, led the petition. He gathered more than 50 local signatures.

Homes rattle when lorries pass

Locals say houses close to the road shake when HGVs thunder by.

“There is a clear and present danger to us when walking the road, especially the children walking down the road to school and back up later going home,” said the petition.

It calls for Gowanbank to have the same speed limit as neighbouring Lunanhead and Kingsmuir.

Both are also on the east of Forfar and have a 20mph speed limit.

Angus Council said councillors will consider the residents’ request.

And regular users of the route have backed the locals in their safety call.

Readers react to Gowanbank speed cut call

Posting on The Courier website, Tommy said: “I use these roads regularly for work.

“Montrose to Brechin and Forfar are all plagued by bad drivers at night, full speed and full beam.

“A series of humps, bumps and circles are the best way to calm down speeders. A hump does not need to be watched it’s one cost and lasts for years.”

B9113 Montrose Road leading out for Forfar.
The B9113 Montrose Road is a busy route past Gowanbank. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Commenter Ken added: “I can understand and empathise with the residents of Gowanbank.

“I’ve often been taken aback and alarmed by the speed of traffic on the Montrose Road.

“Many lorries use the road as a short-cut to the A90 and they thunder along without any consideration for local people.”

And one Montrose Road resident branded boy racers on the stretch as “insane”.

“There’s been a number of times I’ve come out the house to see tire marks on the road and I honestly don’t know how there hasn’t been an accident yet.

“Cause it’s such a long and straight road they love to put their foot down to get the speed going, sometimes into all hours of the night.”

Speed enforcement suggestion

But Little Sandybeans said: “What makes people think that the few who ignore current speed limits will adhere to a lower limit? The current limits need enforced, not reduced.”

Speed limit reduction demand at Gowanbank in Forfar.
Residents want to see the Gowanbank speed limit dropped from 30 to 20. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

And Anonymous said: “I am a resident in Hillside, Montrose and the 20mph has been in use for over two years.

“This speed limit is not enforced and every day I see drivers totally ignoring and abusing the speed limit.

“We also have speed bumps and other safety measures, but all ignored.

“Maybe if the 20mph was enforced it might work.

“Heavy fines, driving bans and speed cameras are needed to get tough on law breakers.”

Conversation