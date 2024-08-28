Pitlochry motorists baffled by car park’s ‘no extry’ sign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Pitlochry motorists baffled by car park’s ‘no extry’ sign

Perth and Kinross Council has apologised for the Schrödinger message.

By Chloe Burrell
'No extry' sign in Pitlochry.
The 'No extry' sign in Pitlochry. Image: Baz Christie

Drivers have been left baffled over a confusing sign at a Pitlochry car park.

‘No extry’ has been painted at the entrance – or exit – of Rie-Achan Road car park in the Perthshire town.

The paintwork has been generating confusion among local residents and beyond on social media.

On a Facebook post uploaded to the group Scotland’s Scenery, one person commented: “Don’t know if you’re coming or going.”

Another person said: “Is this a joke?”

A third added: “Schrödinger’s car park!”

In this Pitlochry car park you ‘don’t know if you’re coming or going’. Image: Baz Christie

Perth and Kinross Council has said it is aiming to get the sign fixed on Thursday.

A spokesperson said: “We apologise for any confusion this error at the Rie-Achan Road car park in Pitlochry may have caused, and be assured we will look at what went wrong here.

“Our team will be on this faster than you can say ‘spellcheck’ and the paintwork will be corrected this week.”

