Pitlochry motorists baffled by car park’s ‘no extry’ sign

Drivers have been left baffled over a confusing sign at a Pitlochry car park.

‘No extry’ has been painted at the entrance – or exit – of Rie-Achan Road car park in the Perthshire town.

The paintwork has been generating confusion among local residents and beyond on social media.

On a Facebook post uploaded to the group Scotland’s Scenery, one person commented: “Don’t know if you’re coming or going.”

Another person said: “Is this a joke?”

A third added: “Schrödinger’s car park!”

Perth and Kinross Council has said it is aiming to get the sign fixed on Thursday.

A spokesperson said: “We apologise for any confusion this error at the Rie-Achan Road car park in Pitlochry may have caused, and be assured we will look at what went wrong here.

“Our team will be on this faster than you can say ‘spellcheck’ and the paintwork will be corrected this week.”