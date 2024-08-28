Dundee Dundee city centre street taped off as 10 firefighters tackle restaurant blaze The restaurant was forced to close this afternoon. By Ellidh Aitken & Ben MacDonald August 28 2024, 5:08pm August 28 2024, 5:08pm Share Dundee city centre street taped off as 10 firefighters tackle restaurant blaze Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5070456/vandal-and-co-dundee-kitchen-fire/ Copy Link 0 comment Exchange Street was shut off due to the fire. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson A Dundee street was taped off after a fire in a restaurant kitchen. Firefighters were called to Vandal & Co on Exchange Street after a kitchen fire on Wednesday afternoon. Two crews from Kingsway and Balmossie were sent to the scene at around 4pm. The restaurant was shut due to the fire. Dundee restaurant Vandal & Co closed after kitchen fire A post on the Vandal & Co Facebook page said: “Due to a fire we are currently closed. “We will update when we can.” One passer-by said the street had been taped off, with staff speaking to firefighters outside. The fire took place in the Vandal & Co kitchen. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson He said: “The street has been closed off with two appliances in attendance. “There’s around 10 firefighters waiting outside the restaurant. “Staff are outside speaking with one of the firefighters. “It doesn’t look too bad, the staff seem pretty calm over the situation.” Two fire crews were sent to the scene. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call at 3.53pm and crews arrived on scene at 4.01pm. “We sent two crews from Kingsway and Balmossie. “We have got two breathing apparatus in use as well as two carbon dioxide extinguishers and one thermal imaging camera. “The fire was in the kitchen area.”
