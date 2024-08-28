Dundee city centre street taped off as 10 firefighters tackle restaurant blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee city centre street taped off as 10 firefighters tackle restaurant blaze

The restaurant was forced to close this afternoon.

By Ellidh Aitken & Ben MacDonald
Dudnee's Exchange Street shut off due to a fire.
Exchange Street was shut off due to the fire. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

A Dundee street was taped off after a fire in a restaurant kitchen.

Firefighters were called to Vandal & Co on Exchange Street after a kitchen fire on Wednesday afternoon.

Two crews from Kingsway and Balmossie were sent to the scene at around 4pm.

The restaurant was shut due to the fire.

Dundee restaurant Vandal & Co closed after kitchen fire

A post on the Vandal & Co Facebook page said: “Due to a fire we are currently closed.

“We will update when we can.”

One passer-by said the street had been taped off, with staff speaking to firefighters outside.

The fire took place in the Vandal & Co kitchen. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

He said: “The street has been closed off with two appliances in attendance.

“There’s around 10 firefighters waiting outside the restaurant.

“Staff are outside speaking with one of the firefighters.

“It doesn’t look too bad, the staff seem pretty calm over the situation.”

Two fire crews were sent to the scene. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call at 3.53pm and crews arrived on scene at 4.01pm.

“We sent two crews from Kingsway and Balmossie.

“We have got two breathing apparatus in use as well as two carbon dioxide extinguishers and one thermal imaging camera.

“The fire was in the kitchen area.”

