Perthshire short-term let control area rejected by councillors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire short-term let control area rejected by councillors

Opponents said the council should be building more affordable housing, not hindering tourism

By Morag Lindsay
Dunkeld street scene with fountain in town square
The short-term let control area would have covered popular Perthshire tourist towns like Dunkeld Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Councillors have rejected plans for Scotland’s third short-term let control area in Perthshire.

The zone would have required owners to obtain planning permission if they wanted to turn their homes into holiday rentals and let them out via platforms such as Airbnb and Booking.com.

Supporters said it would have helped to address a shortage of affordable homes in highland Perthshire and parts of eastern Perthshire.

But the proposal was knocked back by Perth and Kinross Council’s environment and infrastructure committee on Wednesday.

Opponents said it would harm tourism, a vital source of income in areas such as Pitlochry, Aberfeldy and Dunkeld.

Hand on phone with Airbnb logo
The popularity of short-term lets has risen with the growth of platforms like Airbnb. Image: Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

They raised concerns about parts of Perthshire which are also facing housing pressures but were not included in the proposed zone, such as Comrie.

And they successfully argued a short-term let control area was not the solution to Perthshire’s rural housing crisis.

Aberfeldy surrounded by hills and forests
The short-term let control area would have covered Perthshire towns like Aberfeldy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Instead, they said, the council should be looking to up the supply of affordable homes for key workers.

The proposal was defeated by eight votes to seven.

‘Perthshire short-term let control area would not help key workers’

Perth and Kinross Council already operates a short-term let licensing scheme in 2022.

Anyone letting out their property to paying guests must now have a licence.

But currently only flat-owners are explicitly required to apply for change of use planning permission as well.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council already licenses short-term let properties across Perthshire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

More than half the applications for short-term let licence applications in Perth and Kinross are coming from highland and eastern Perthshire.

These areas also have the highest proportion of second homes.

And campaigners say rising house prices and a shortage of affordable housing are making it increasingly difficult for people to live and work there.

Conservative councillor Angus Forbes put forward the amendment which led to the proposal being rejected.

He said the scheme would “most certainly not provide houses for the nurses, the estate workers and the restaurant workers”.

Councillor Angus Forbes.
Councillor Angus Forbes argued against the Perthshire short-term let control area. Image: Supplied

“Unless we double their salaries, or reduce the value of the houses in this area, they will not be getting any houses out of this,” he said.

“Our problem here is we need to build more houses.

“We have failed to build houses, and we continue to fail to build houses. And until we do so we are not going to solve this problem.”

View mixed among public

The Scottish Government gave councils the power to introduce short-term let control areas in April 2021.

So far, just two have been created – in Edinburgh and in Badenoch and Strathspey.

Perth and Kinross Council consulted the public on the proposal.

It received a total of 334 responses, including 224 from residents and 95 from business owners.

More than half (53%) were in favour of a short-term let control area.

More from Perth & Kinross

'No extry' sign in Pitlochry.
Pitlochry motorists baffled by car park's 'no extry' sign
St John's Shopping centre entrance with shoppers walking to and fro
Could St John's Shopping Centre be demolished to save Perth city centre?
3
Half n half image with Grant Laing on one side and Perth Leisure Pool on the other
EXCLUSIVE: New Perth leisure venue planned for Thimblerow in city centre transformation
9
Sean Orman
'Struggling' Trainspotting star killer caught with contraband at Perth Prison for FIFTH time
Aberfeldy covered in flood water from the River Tay
Perth Museum turns focus on Perthshire flooding for next exhibition
Clair Frost
Prison warning after nursery worker's bizarre Loch Tay kayak hoax
Maha Aziz outside her salon.
Maha, 17, flying the flag for young women as she opens Perth beauty salon
M90 Junction 9, Muirmont Bridge.
M90 bridge near Perth to be closed overnight for almost two weeks
Raj Joshi behind bar with Andy Strike seated enjoying pint
Meet the Dundonian who has taken over Coupar Angus's last working man's pub
crash B996
Two drivers issued fines and woman taken to hospital after 4-car crash near Kinross

Conversation