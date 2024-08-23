Could council plan for Perthshire ‘short-term let control area’ free up homes for locals?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Could council plan for Perthshire ‘short-term let control area’ free up homes for locals?

The zone would give the council more power over Airbnbs and other holiday rentals in parts of Perthshire where housing is in short supply.

By Morag Lindsay
Aberfeldy town square
The move could ease pressure on the housing market in Perthshire communities like Aberfeldy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Council bosses are planning to introduce a short-term let control area for much of Perthshire.

The zone would require property owners to get planning permission before they can turn homes into holiday rentals and let them out via platforms such as Airbnb and Booking.com.

And it’s hoped the move could help safeguard accommodation for locals in towns like Pitlochry and Aberfeldy.

The proposed zone would cover all of Highland Perthshire and parts of Eastern Perthshire too.

More than half the applications for short-term let licence applications in Perth and Kinross are coming from these areas.

Map for proposed short-term let control area covering Highland Perthshire, including Aberfeldy and Pitlochry, and part of eastern Perthshire north of Blairgowrie

However, they also have the highest proportion of second homes.

And critics say rising house prices and a lack of affordable housing are making it increasingly difficult for people to live and work there.

If the short-term let control area is approved, it could be operational by the middle of next year.

Will Perthshire follow Edinburgh and Highlands down short-term let control area route?

The Scottish Government gave councils the power to introduce short-term let control areas in April 2021.

They require owners to obtain planning permission as a part of the licence to let out their properties.

And councils can use housing need in their consideration of applications, along with other planning matters.

So far, just two have been created – in Edinburgh and in Badenoch and Strathspey.

Perth and Kinross Council has already consulted the public on the suggestion.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
The council consulted on a Perthshire short-term let control area. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It received a total of 334 responses, including 224 from residents and 95 from business owners.

More than half (53%) were in favour of a short-term let control area.

The pressures were discussed earlier this year as the council approved plans to redevelop a number of public buildings in Pitlochry to create affordable housing.

Locals say a shortage of housing is causing major difficulties when it comes to the recruitment and retention of teachers, health and social care staff and other key workers.

Employers are also having to bus in staff from miles around because there are no homes locally.

Pitlochry street scene
Pitlochry has one of the highest concentration of short-term lets in Perthshire. Image:. Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

In Aberfeldy, 10% of homes are listed as second homes, compared to 1% in Perth and Kinross as a whole.

And another 13% are short-term lets, against 2% for the whole of Perthshire.

‘Not a ban on short-term lets’

Perth and Kinross Council introduced a short-term let licensing scheme in 2022.

Anyone letting out their property to paying guests must now have a licence.

But currently only flat-owners are explicitly required to apply for change of use planning permission as well.

Airbnb app on phone
Platforms like Airbnb have helped to fuel the rise of short-term let properties in Perthshire. Image: Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Of the 1,124 licence applications the council received before the register closed last October, 53% were from Highland Perthshire.

Another 17% were in Greater Perth, 14% were in Eastern, 13% were in Strathearn and 2% were in Kinross.

The short-term let control area proposal will be considered by the council’s environment and infrastructure committee on Wednesday.

A report to the committee says: “The introduction of a short-term let control area would help to achieve a better balance between supporting the provision of visitor accommodation, and the protection of future housing supply within a defined area.”

It goes on: “It is not a ban on short-term lets. Rather, it enables full consideration of each STL application through the planning process.”

