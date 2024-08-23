Dundee United starlet Lewis O’Donnell makes Queen of the South switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United starlet Lewis O’Donnell makes Queen of the South switch

O'Donnell penned a new deal with the Tangerines during the summer.

By Alan Temple
Lewis O'Donnell in action against Buckie Thistle
O'Donnell in action against Buckie Thistle. Image: SNS

Dundee United starlet Lewis O’Donnell has joined Queen of the South on loan for the rest of the season.

O’Donnell, 19, enjoyed a superb formative stint with Kelty Hearts last term, making 38 appearances for the Maroon Machine and scoring his first ever senior goal.

The classy midfielder penned a two-year extension to his United deal upon his return to Tannadice and has been a part of the senior group during the opening weeks of the campaign.

O’Donnell made his competitive United debut against Buckie Thistle in the Premier Sports Cup group phase and tested himself in a friendly against English Championship outfit Luton Town.

But with regular football with the Terrors unlikely this season amid a swathe of senior options in the engine room, O’Donnell has made the switch to Dumfries. 

The Doonhamers have claimed two wins and a draw from their opening three League One fixtures and are level on points with Kelty Hearts at the summit of the standings.  

