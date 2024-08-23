Dundee United starlet Lewis O’Donnell makes Queen of the South switch

Dundee United starlet Lewis O’Donnell has joined Queen of the South on loan for the rest of the season.

O’Donnell, 19, enjoyed a superb formative stint with Kelty Hearts last term, making 38 appearances for the Maroon Machine and scoring his first ever senior goal.

The classy midfielder penned a two-year extension to his United deal upon his return to Tannadice and has been a part of the senior group during the opening weeks of the campaign.

O’Donnell made his competitive United debut against Buckie Thistle in the Premier Sports Cup group phase and tested himself in a friendly against English Championship outfit Luton Town.

But with regular football with the Terrors unlikely this season amid a swathe of senior options in the engine room, O’Donnell has made the switch to Dumfries.

The Doonhamers have claimed two wins and a draw from their opening three League One fixtures and are level on points with Kelty Hearts at the summit of the standings.