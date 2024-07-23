Jim Goodwin left ‘clutching at straws’ as Dundee United lapses prove costly despite 5-goal haul

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin left ‘clutching at straws’ as Dundee United lapses prove costly despite 5-goal haul

United and Buckie shared seven goals at Victoria Park

Dundee United players celebrate
Dundee United players celebrate. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin concedes that Dundee United are “clutching at straws” as their Premier Sports Cup fate hangs in the balance.

United defeated Buckie Thistle 5-2 in a breathless finale to their Premier Sports Cup group phase campaign.

A double from Kristijan Trapanovski, Kevin Holt’s penalty brace and a smart low finish by David Babunski saw the visitors hit the goal trail at Victoria Park.

However, the United defence was far from watertight, with Joe McCabe finding the net for the Highland League champions from a simple corner-kick routine and Jack MacIver slotting home a spot-kick.

The Tangerines face a nervous wait to learn if their tally of nine points will be enough to secure a place in the last-16.

If Falkirk defeat Stenhousemuir on home soil on Saturday, they will leapfrog United. As will Ayr United if they beat Buckie by a margin of three goals at Somerset Park. That would see the Terrors eliminated.

Kevin Holt scored two goals but gave away a penalty during an eventful night.
Kevin Holt scored two goals but gave away a penalty during an eventful night. Image: SNS

“We knew goal difference in this group would be important and we felt we’d need at least 10 points,” said Goodwin.

“We shot ourselves in the foot in that first game at Falkirk (2-0 defeat). We bounced back well since then and have scored plenty of goals in the three games we’ve played, winning them.

“But I think it’s going to come down to goal difference and, with the greatest respect to Buckie – hopefully, they go down the road and do us a turn – I’d expect Ayr United to have too much for them on the day.

“I think we are going to be clutching at straws at this moment in time.”

Trapa out the traps

United broke the Buckie resistance after 18 minutes.

Will Ferry produced a delightful exchange of passes with Louis Moult before the Englishman slipped an inch-perfect through-ball to Trapanovski. The Macedonian’s low finish was unerring.

Dundee United's Kristijan Trapanovski slots home his second goal in Scottish football.
Kristijan Trapanovski slots home his second goal in Scottish football. Image: SNS

The Tangerines doubled their advantage when Kai Fotheringham hared on to an incisive Babunski pass and, when about to pull the trigger, was tripped in the box by McCabe.

Holt stepped up to slot home from the spot; his first goal since November 4, 2023.

Goals galore

It was imperative that United kept their foot to the floor in the second period.

Instead, Buckie halved arrears within three minutes of the restart in lamentably simple fashion. A MacIver corner-kick found McCabe – making amends for conceding the first-half spot-kick – and the centre-back’s headed finish was clinical.

“The corner we concede is bad,” continued Goodwin. “We dealt with Buckie’s deliveries, which were very good, most of the night, but we dropped a runner and got punished.

“We didn’t attack the ball aggressively enough.”

United restored their cushion within a couple of minutes as a fine cross by Sevelj was converted from close-range by Trapanovski. Three goals in four appearances for the promising summer signing.

David Babunski fires home following some nice footwork.
Babunski fires home following some nice footwork. Image: SNS

Babunski – the best player on the pitch – got in on the act when he picked up the ball on the left side of the box, cutting inside one challenge before firing a low shot past Ridgers.

More spot-kick drama

Just as United were gaining momentum and seeking to rack up the goals, they were pegged back again.

Referee Calum Scott adjudged Holt to have been guilty of a foul as the Tangerines attempted to clear a corner, allowing MacIver to step up and score the Jags’ second of the night.

Goodwin rued: “I’ve watched the penalty decision two or three times back with our analyst and I cannot for the life of me see a foul for the penalty. I’m scratching my head.”

Jack MacIver makes no mistake with his finish from the spot
MacIver makes no mistake with his finish from the spot. Image: SNS

If Buckie’s penalty was debatable, then the one Mr Scott awarded to the Tangerines minutes later was similarly so when Ridgers was deemed to have brought down Ferry, having got a touch to the ball.

Nevertheless, Holt made no mistake from 12 yards.

Despite United pushing forward, that would prove to be an end to the scoring – and there’s every chance it won’t be enough.

Goodwin added: “We are still very much a work in progress is what I would say. We have made improvements but I think we can do a LOT more to step into that Premiership.”

More from Dundee United

Cameron Craig and Ben Johnston
Mask-wearing Aberdeen fans aimed abuse at Dundee United supporters
Dundee United's Louis Moult waves to Dundee United fans
Louis Moult hails impact of ‘fearless’ Dundee United teen and has message for fellow…
Robbie Winters turns away in the goalmouth after getting on the scoresheet against the Andorran side.
Dundee United's biggest-ever European win captured in unseen pictures
Dundee United supporters at Tannadice
Dundee United sell out entire home allocation for Dundee derby in 90 MINUTES
26
Dundee United celebrate against Ayr United. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Where Dundee United need to strengthen before big Premiership kick off
Thumbs up: A soaked Brandon Forbes after his match-winning cameo for Dundee United
Brandon Forbes reveals Ross Graham role in wondergoal as Dundee United teen opens up…
Brandon Forbes, right, is hailed by his teammates
3 Dundee United talking points: Fearless Forbes, why goals galore are needed in Buckie…
9
Teenage dream: Forbes enjoyed a fairytale debut for United
Jim Goodwin reacts to 'unbelievable' Brandon Forbes screamer as Dundee United boss offers Ryan…
6
Dundee United's Declan Gallagher running in training.
Declan Gallagher: Dundee United ace vows to silence 'legs have gone' critics
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin (left) and Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty (right).
JIM SPENCE: Dundee derby ticket prices – how much is too much for a…
34

Conversation