Jim Goodwin left ‘clutching at straws’ as Dundee United lapses prove costly despite 5-goal haul

Jim Goodwin concedes that Dundee United are “clutching at straws” as their Premier Sports Cup fate hangs in the balance.

United defeated Buckie Thistle 5-2 in a breathless finale to their Premier Sports Cup group phase campaign.

A double from Kristijan Trapanovski, Kevin Holt’s penalty brace and a smart low finish by David Babunski saw the visitors hit the goal trail at Victoria Park.

However, the United defence was far from watertight, with Joe McCabe finding the net for the Highland League champions from a simple corner-kick routine and Jack MacIver slotting home a spot-kick.

The Tangerines face a nervous wait to learn if their tally of nine points will be enough to secure a place in the last-16.

If Falkirk defeat Stenhousemuir on home soil on Saturday, they will leapfrog United. As will Ayr United if they beat Buckie by a margin of three goals at Somerset Park. That would see the Terrors eliminated.

“We knew goal difference in this group would be important and we felt we’d need at least 10 points,” said Goodwin.

“We shot ourselves in the foot in that first game at Falkirk (2-0 defeat). We bounced back well since then and have scored plenty of goals in the three games we’ve played, winning them.

“But I think it’s going to come down to goal difference and, with the greatest respect to Buckie – hopefully, they go down the road and do us a turn – I’d expect Ayr United to have too much for them on the day.

“I think we are going to be clutching at straws at this moment in time.”

Trapa out the traps

United broke the Buckie resistance after 18 minutes.

Will Ferry produced a delightful exchange of passes with Louis Moult before the Englishman slipped an inch-perfect through-ball to Trapanovski. The Macedonian’s low finish was unerring.

The Tangerines doubled their advantage when Kai Fotheringham hared on to an incisive Babunski pass and, when about to pull the trigger, was tripped in the box by McCabe.

Holt stepped up to slot home from the spot; his first goal since November 4, 2023.

Goals galore

It was imperative that United kept their foot to the floor in the second period.

Instead, Buckie halved arrears within three minutes of the restart in lamentably simple fashion. A MacIver corner-kick found McCabe – making amends for conceding the first-half spot-kick – and the centre-back’s headed finish was clinical.

“The corner we concede is bad,” continued Goodwin. “We dealt with Buckie’s deliveries, which were very good, most of the night, but we dropped a runner and got punished.

“We didn’t attack the ball aggressively enough.”

United restored their cushion within a couple of minutes as a fine cross by Sevelj was converted from close-range by Trapanovski. Three goals in four appearances for the promising summer signing.

Babunski – the best player on the pitch – got in on the act when he picked up the ball on the left side of the box, cutting inside one challenge before firing a low shot past Ridgers.

More spot-kick drama

Just as United were gaining momentum and seeking to rack up the goals, they were pegged back again.

Referee Calum Scott adjudged Holt to have been guilty of a foul as the Tangerines attempted to clear a corner, allowing MacIver to step up and score the Jags’ second of the night.

Goodwin rued: “I’ve watched the penalty decision two or three times back with our analyst and I cannot for the life of me see a foul for the penalty. I’m scratching my head.”

If Buckie’s penalty was debatable, then the one Mr Scott awarded to the Tangerines minutes later was similarly so when Ridgers was deemed to have brought down Ferry, having got a touch to the ball.

Nevertheless, Holt made no mistake from 12 yards.

Despite United pushing forward, that would prove to be an end to the scoring – and there’s every chance it won’t be enough.

Goodwin added: “We are still very much a work in progress is what I would say. We have made improvements but I think we can do a LOT more to step into that Premiership.”