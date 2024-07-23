Louis Moult hails impact of ‘fearless’ Dundee United teen and has message for fellow Tannadice youngsters

Louis Moult has urged Dundee United’s crop of talented teens to draw inspiration from the dazzling impact of Brandon Forbes.

The 18-year-old climbed from the bench against Ayr United on Saturday for his maiden taste of senior football and, within four minutes of his introduction, unleashed a ferocious free-kick beyond the helpless Harry Stone.

The strike secured a precious 2-1 victory over the Honest Men and effectively kept United’s hopes of Premier Sports Cup progression alive, albeit it looks increasingly likely that a fraught Group B could come down to goal difference.

Owen Stirton also impressed during a cameo against Stenhousemuir – rattling the cross-bar – while Lewis O’Donnell, Samuel Cleall-Harding and Scott Constable have been a part of the first-team group throughout pre-season.

As an experienced campaigner, Moult is enthused to see a new generation emerge and is determined to help their progress.

“The academy we have here has been successful in the past and there are a couple who are really knocking on the door and can help us this season,” said the former Motherwell and Preston North End marksman.

“All the young players here need to take [Forbes’ impact] as motivation.

“I remember coming through as a kid and watching someone just ahead of me in the pecking order coming on and taking the game by the scruff of the neck. You’ve got to use that to drive yourself on and push hard.

“So does Brandon. He can’t just let that moment pass him by. He needs to bottle that feeling and keep doing what he is doing.”

Moult: Forbes’ attitude is exemplary

And Moult has no doubt the former Rangers and Partick Thistle schoolboy has the right attitude to continue his rise.

Forbes shone with United’s U/18s last term – developing a reputation for driving in from the left flank and producing clinical finishes – and has handled the step up with aplomb in recent weeks.

“I think he caught the keeper off-guard a bit on Saturday – he thinks he’s going to cross it,” said Moult. “And it’s just unbelievable technique from Brandon.

“If it was in the first half, then I’d probably have wanted to take it. But I was blowing in the second half! I thought, “that’s a bit far out”. I don’t think I would have reached the goal.

“He has looked brilliant all pre-season and deserves that reward. I’m buzzing for him. The biggest compliment I can give him is that he looks fearless. You saw that with the way he stepped up to take that free-kick.

“His attitude has been great, and he wants to get to the ball and score goals.”

Moult: We can be better

And goals galore could be required at when United make the trip north to Buckie Thistle this evening.

The Tangerines are currently level on points with Falkirk at the summit of Group B but trail the Bairns by three goals after losing 2-0 to John McGlynn’s men in the opening game of the section.

Should the favourites emerge victorious from the remaining fixtures – Stenny and Buckie may have something to say about that – then Falkirk, United and Ayr would ALL finish on nine points and progression will come down to goal difference.

As such, a handsome victory at Victoria Park MUST be the target.

Moult continued: “I think the Falkirk game came a little too early for us. We would have liked to play them in the last game of the group, but I’m not going to make any excuses for that result. It wasn’t good enough and we need to try to correct it.

“I think we have done that, up to now.

“But we can still be better on the ball, for sure, and will look to implement that against Buckie.”