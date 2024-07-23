Louis Moult hails impact of ‘fearless’ Dundee United teen and has message for fellow Tannadice youngsters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Louis Moult hails impact of ‘fearless’ Dundee United teen and has message for fellow Tannadice youngsters

Brandon Forbes is the man-of-the-moment after an unforgettable bow in Tangerine.

Dundee United's Louis Moult waves to Dundee United fans
Louis Moult is gunning for goals against Buckie. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Louis Moult has urged Dundee United’s crop of talented teens to draw inspiration from the dazzling impact of Brandon Forbes.

The 18-year-old climbed from the bench against Ayr United on Saturday for his maiden taste of senior football and, within four minutes of his introduction, unleashed a ferocious free-kick beyond the helpless Harry Stone.

The strike secured a precious 2-1 victory over the Honest Men and effectively kept United’s hopes of Premier Sports Cup progression alive, albeit it looks increasingly likely that a fraught Group B could come down to goal difference.

Owen Stirton also impressed during a cameo against Stenhousemuir – rattling the cross-bar – while Lewis O’Donnell, Samuel Cleall-Harding and Scott Constable have been a part of the first-team group throughout pre-season.

As an experienced campaigner, Moult is enthused to see a new generation emerge and is determined to help their progress.

Louis Moult in action against Ayr United for Dundee United
Moult in action against Ayr United. Image: SNS

“The academy we have here has been successful in the past and there are a couple who are really knocking on the door and can help us this season,” said the former Motherwell and Preston North End marksman.

“All the young players here need to take [Forbes’ impact] as motivation.

“I remember coming through as a kid and watching someone just ahead of me in the pecking order coming on and taking the game by the scruff of the neck. You’ve got to use that to drive yourself on and push hard.

“So does Brandon. He can’t just let that moment pass him by. He needs to bottle that feeling and keep doing what he is doing.”

Moult: Forbes’ attitude is exemplary

And Moult has no doubt the former Rangers and Partick Thistle schoolboy has the right attitude to continue his rise.

Forbes shone with United’s U/18s last term – developing a reputation for driving in from the left flank and producing clinical finishes – and has handled the step up with aplomb in recent weeks.

Brandon Forbes hammers home from distance for Dundee United against Ayr
Forbes hammers home from distance. Image: Shutterstock

“I think he caught the keeper off-guard a bit on Saturday – he thinks he’s going to cross it,” said Moult. “And it’s just unbelievable technique from Brandon.

“If it was in the first half, then I’d probably have wanted to take it. But I was blowing in the second half! I thought, “that’s a bit far out”. I don’t think I would have reached the goal.

“He has looked brilliant all pre-season and deserves that reward. I’m buzzing for him. The biggest compliment I can give him is that he looks fearless. You saw that with the way he stepped up to take that free-kick.

“His attitude has been great, and he wants to get to the ball and score goals.”

Louis Moult heads home his first goal of the campaign for Dundee United
Louis Moult heads home his first goal of the campaign against Stenny last week. Image: SNS

Moult: We can be better

And goals galore could be required at when United make the trip north to Buckie Thistle this evening.

The Tangerines are currently level on points with Falkirk at the summit of Group B but trail the Bairns by three goals after losing 2-0 to John McGlynn’s men in the opening game of the section.

Should the favourites emerge victorious from the remaining fixtures – Stenny and Buckie may have something to say about that – then Falkirk, United and Ayr would ALL finish on nine points and progression will come down to goal difference.

As such, a handsome victory at Victoria Park MUST be the target.

Dundee United's placing in Premier Sports Cup Group B
The lay of the land in Group B. Image: SPFL

Moult continued: “I think the Falkirk game came a little too early for us. We would have liked to play them in the last game of the group, but I’m not going to make any excuses for that result. It wasn’t good enough and we need to try to correct it.

“I think we have done that, up to now.

“But we can still be better on the ball, for sure, and will look to implement that against Buckie.”

More from Dundee United

Robbie Winters turns away in the goalmouth after getting on the scoresheet against the Andorran side.
Dundee United's biggest-ever European win captured in unseen pictures
Dundee United supporters at Tannadice
Dundee United sell out entire home allocation for Dundee derby in 90 MINUTES
14
Dundee United celebrate against Ayr United. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Where Dundee United need to strengthen before big Premiership kick off
Thumbs up: A soaked Brandon Forbes after his match-winning cameo for Dundee United
Brandon Forbes reveals Ross Graham role in wondergoal as Dundee United teen opens up…
Brandon Forbes, right, is hailed by his teammates
3 Dundee United talking points: Fearless Forbes, why goals galore are needed in Buckie…
9
Teenage dream: Forbes enjoyed a fairytale debut for United
Jim Goodwin reacts to 'unbelievable' Brandon Forbes screamer as Dundee United boss offers Ryan…
6
Dundee United's Declan Gallagher running in training.
Declan Gallagher: Dundee United ace vows to silence 'legs have gone' critics
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin (left) and Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty (right).
JIM SPENCE: Dundee derby ticket prices – how much is too much for a…
34
Van der Sande is a fans' favourite at ADO den Haag
Dundee United in transfer talks with ADO den Haag striker Jort van der Sande
3
Dundee United's Owen Stirton hard at work during training.
EXCLUSIVE: Owen Stirton reveals Dundee United heroes and current mentor as Tannadice teen laps…

Conversation