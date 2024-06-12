£8.7m Pitlochry community campus decision declared ‘real win’ for town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

£8.7m Pitlochry community campus decision declared ‘real win’ for town

Pitlochry High School will get new leisure facilities, while several of the town's public buildings will close to make way for affordable housing

By Morag Lindsay
Perth and Kinross Council provost Xander McDade
Perth and Kinross provost Xander McDade hailed the Pitlochry High School investment.

Pitlochry High School is in line for a £8.7 million investment to create a new community campus.

The upgrade will involve a new four-court games hall, a fitness gym and a community library, as well as classroom improvements.

However, the existing Atholl Leisure Centre and Pitlochry Library will close as part of the project.

They, and a number of other council properties will be redeveloped to create affordable housing in the town.

The plans were approved by Perth and Kinross councillors on Wednesday.

Perth and Kinross provost Xander McDade – a former Pitlochry High School pupil – said the agreement was “a real win” for the council and the community.

Pitlochry High School, East Moulin Road, Pitlochry.
Pitlochry High School will become a community campus. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Mr McDade told colleagues Pitlochry had experienced under-investment in recent decades, compared to other towns.

And he added: “This really good news for Pitlochry, really good news for the school and for the community.”

Pitlochry community will share high school facilities

Wednesday’s decision follows a long-running review of the authority’s assets in the Highland Perthshire town.

The council received more than 800 comments from residents, and broad support for a community campus.

It comes after families campaigned to save Pitlochry High School from the axe five years ago.

Live Active Atholl leisure centre in West Moulin Road, Pitlochry
The Atholl Leisure Centre in Pitlochry, will make way for housing as part of the high school upgrade. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The Atholl Leisure Centre also faced closure last year.

It was given a stay of execution so the assets review could be carried out.

It, Pitlochry library, the council area office and Tyree House (home of Pitlochry tourist information centre) will now close to make way for affordable housing.

Community asset transfers will be developed for Pitlochry Town Hall and the council’s Cloichard depot.

And a leasing arrangement for Pitlochry Pavilion will be pursued with the Highland Perthshire Community Partnership on behalf of the Pavilion User Group (PUGS).

Meanwhile Pitlochry public toilets will be kept open.

Person tossing caber in front of pavilion at Pitlochry Highland games field
Pitlochry pavilion is also part of the review. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The refurbishment of the High School will result in new science labs, technical workshop and home economics suite.

The new four-court sports hall and larger fitness gym will be available to pupils and the community, with a 140% increase in opening hours compared to the Atholl Leisure Centre.

Pitlochry housing shortage causing major issues

Mr McDade said it was important to note that the loss of underused and costly public buildings will free up space to build much-needed affordable housing in the town.

The area has one of the longest housing waiting lists, with 227 families and individuals in need of a home.

It also has the highest proportion of second homes in Perth and Kinross.

Xander McDade speaking into microphone
Perth and Kinross Provost Xander McDade is a former Pitlochry High School pupil. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

This is causing major difficulties when it comes to the recruitment and retention of teachers, health and social care staff and other key workers.

Employers are also having to bus in staff from miles around because there are no homes locally.

Mr McDade said: “This assets review will allow us to house around a fifth of the families and individuals who are on the housing waiting list.

“That is a real win for the council and for the community.”

Councillors on the finance and resources committee were told community engagement will continue as the plans develop.

But the plans have not been universally well-received.

One critic told The Courier: “The Pitlochry community should not have to accept a decision that means we can only have additional housing at the the expense of our long-standing facilities.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Plans have been lodged for the phone mast in rural Perthshire to improve phone coverage, Image: Shutterstock/Google Maps
Phone firms locked in Perthshire planning dispute over bid for 20-metre mast
Very Rev James Simpson seated outside Dornoch Cathedral
Tributes to Perthshire minister who served as Church of Scotland Moderator and Royal Chaplain
Bell's Sports Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Future plans for Bell's Sports Centre in Perth could be revealed this summer
Perth Museum exterior
Perth Museum welcomes 83,000 visitors in first 10 weeks
Overgrown grass at South Inch in Perth. Image: Perth and Kinross Council/Facebook
Council says weather and staffing to blame for lack of grass-cutting in Perth and…
Man holding phone on dark background
Perth courier 'infatuated by dark web' during Covid had phone full of abuse images
HM Prison Castle Huntley. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson
Murderer released from Tayside prison one of at least eight killers freed on parole…
11
MugStock crowd.cancelled
Perthshire Mugstock music festival cancelled for second year in a row
Live Active Atholl leisure centre in West Moulin Road, Pitlochry
D-day for Pitlochry public buildings as councillors asked to agree closure plans
crash A9 Forteviot
Woman taken to hospital after crash on A9 at Forteviot

Conversation