D-day for Pitlochry public buildings as councillors asked to agree closure plans

Councillors could seal the fate of several public properties in Pitlochry today.

Officials are recommending the closure of a series of “underused” buildings, such as the Atholl Leisure Centre and library.

The plan is to transfer these public services to the town’s high school to create a Pitlochry community campus.

Supporters say the move could help to safeguard the school.

It is currently running well below capacity and was saved from the axe five years ago.

The proposal could also create space for much-needed affordable homes in the town through the redevelopment of surplus properties.

There are currently 227 people on the waiting list for a house in Pitlochry.

But critics have branded the move “the worst of all worlds”.

One told The Courier: “The Pitlochry community should not have to accept a decision that means we can only have additional housing at the the expense of our long-standing facilities.”

Council asked to agree £8.7m Pitlochry High School investment

Perth and Kinross Council’s finance and resources committee will consider the options on Wednesday June 12.

Officials are recommending councillors rubber-stamp the closure of Atholl Leisure Centre.

It was given a stay of execution last year so the current assets review could be carried out.

Pitlochry library, the council area office and Tyree House (home of Pitlochry tourist information centre) are also earmarked for closure.

These sites would be redeveloped for affordable housing under the plans.

The council is also proposing community asset transfers for Pitlochry Town Hall and the council’s Cloichard depot.

Pitlochry Pavilion could be subject to a leasing arrangement with the Highland Perthshire Community Partnership on behalf of the Pavilion User Group (PUGS).

And Pitlochry public toilets will be kept open.

Meanwhile, Pitlochry High School is in line for an £8.7 million investment.

Improvements would include a new four-court games hall, a fitness gym and a community library.

Mixed feelings in community

The council says it has consulted widely with Pitlochry locals.

But Pitlochry parents have previously raised the alarm about the disruption to pupils’ education.

They also fear students will lose out if they have to compete with the community to use leisure facilities.

Another local campaigner Marigold Massie claims many locals are still unaware of the plans.

And she says Pitlochry should not have to sacrifice public buildings to free up land for housing.

“Our community did not ask to lose so many central facilities, or express a lack of enthusiasm for retaining these facilities,” she said.

“We asked for affordable housing in addition to having the facilities needed to support a growing community.”

Members of the public can watch the meeting online from 1.30pm.