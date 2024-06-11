D-day for Pitlochry public buildings as councillors asked to agree closure plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

D-day for Pitlochry public buildings as councillors asked to agree closure plans

Council bosses want to develop a number of sites for affordable housing and move services onto the Pitlochry High School campus.

By Morag Lindsay
Live Active Atholl leisure centre in West Moulin Road, Pitlochry
The Atholl leisure centre in Pitlochry, could be repurposed for housing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Councillors could seal the fate of several public properties in Pitlochry today.

Officials are recommending the closure of a series of “underused” buildings, such as the Atholl Leisure Centre and library.

The plan is to transfer these public services to the town’s high school to create a Pitlochry community campus.

Supporters say the move could help to safeguard the school.

It is currently running well below capacity and was saved from the axe five years ago.

The proposal could also create space for much-needed affordable homes in the town through the redevelopment of surplus properties.

Pitlochry High School exterior
Pitlochry High School could house the town’s leisure and library services. Image: Marieke McBean.

There are currently 227 people on the waiting list for a house in Pitlochry.

But critics have branded the move “the worst of all worlds”.

One told The Courier: “The Pitlochry community should not have to accept a decision that means we can only have additional housing at the the expense of our long-standing facilities.”

Council asked to agree £8.7m Pitlochry High School investment

Perth and Kinross Council’s finance and resources committee will consider the options on Wednesday June 12.

Officials are recommending councillors rubber-stamp the closure of Atholl Leisure Centre.

It was given a stay of execution last year so the current assets review could be carried out.

Pitlochry library, the council area office and Tyree House (home of Pitlochry tourist information centre) are also earmarked for closure.

Pitlochry Library exterior
Pitlochry Library could go too. Image: Kenneth Allen.

These sites would be redeveloped for affordable housing under the plans.

The council is also proposing community asset transfers for Pitlochry Town Hall and the council’s Cloichard depot.

Pitlochry Pavilion could be subject to a leasing arrangement with the Highland Perthshire Community Partnership on behalf of the Pavilion User Group (PUGS).

And Pitlochry public toilets will be kept open.

Meanwhile, Pitlochry High School is in line for an £8.7 million investment.

Improvements would include a new four-court games hall, a fitness gym and a community library.

Mixed feelings in community

The council says it has consulted widely with Pitlochry locals.

But Pitlochry parents have previously raised the alarm about the disruption to pupils’ education.

Group of parents standing outside Pitlochry High School.
Concerned parents made their views known outside Pitlochry High School earlier this year. Image: Marieke McBean.

They also fear students will lose out if they have to compete with the community to use leisure facilities.

Another local campaigner Marigold Massie claims many locals are still unaware of the plans.

And she says Pitlochry should not have to sacrifice public buildings to free up land for housing.

“Our community did not ask to lose so many central facilities, or express a lack of enthusiasm for retaining these facilities,” she said.

“We asked for affordable housing in addition to having the facilities needed to support a growing community.”

Members of the public can watch the meeting online from 1.30pm.

