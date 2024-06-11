Perthshire holiday spot Silverwood Resort opens spa, pool and hairdressers

Perthshire holiday spot Silverwood Resort has opened a spa and salon which will be available to guests and locals.

The Carse of Gowrie site unveiled new facilities which include a Turkish steam room, Swedish sauna, plunge pool and gym.

A salon which caters for hair, nails, massage and tanning has also been set-up, following a near £100,000 investment.

Holiday spot Silverwood Resort

Owner Rod Sim said interest from local residents in the newly built gym and spa was high.

Users were attracted to the informal nature of the exercise room, which those looking for quieter work-outs will enjoy.

He said: “We decided to open a gym, spa and salon after speaking with guests who were looking for activities to do locally. It is a ‘build it, and they will come’ situation.

“That, and residents in Errol and other villages in the Carse of Gowrie were searching for facilities near to them.

“Most resorts these days have some sort of activity on offer, so it made sense to invest in this.

“There aren’t gyms or saunas in Inchture and Errol, so it offers locals something different.

“Especially if they want to use a smaller gym, which have a more informal setting.

“We will keep numbers in the gym on an hourly basis quite low, to keep it that way.

“A personal trainer has also been in conversation about running fitness classes with us.

“We have invested around £90,000 in this venture. Everything we make here is reinvested into improving the resort.”

Silverwood Resort continues to expand

The venue recently launched a food-truck venture following the closure of its bistro in 2022.

Silverwood’s sizzler food truck will be part of the catering options at Rewind in Scone and Dundee’s Fake Festival, both due to take place this summer.

Silverwood currently boasts 19 holiday lodges which can sleep 94 guests and has a 200-seat wedding barn.

They are also doubling the number of lodges on the site after planning permission was granted for an additional 19 units.

When they are complete, it will allow the resort to sleep more than 200 people.

The busy wedding and events venue is taking bookings as far ahead as 2028.

It follows the £500,000 investment in its wedding-venue barn, which took only 10 weeks from start-to-finish to build.