Perthshire holiday spot Silverwood Resort opens spa, pool and hairdressers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Perthshire holiday spot Silverwood Resort opens spa, pool and hairdressers

A gym, sauna and spa are available to both guests and locals.

By Paul Malik
Director of Silverwood Resort, Rod Sim. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Director of Silverwood Resort, Rod Sim. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Perthshire holiday spot Silverwood Resort has opened a spa and salon which will be available to guests and locals.

The Carse of Gowrie site unveiled new facilities which include a Turkish steam room, Swedish sauna, plunge pool and gym.

A salon which caters for hair, nails, massage and tanning has also been set-up, following a near £100,000 investment.

The sauna at Silverwood Resort. Image: Silverwood Lodge Resort/ Lewis Cannon Photography 

Holiday spot Silverwood Resort

Owner Rod Sim said interest from local residents in the newly built gym and spa was high.

Users were attracted to the informal nature of the exercise room, which those looking for quieter work-outs will enjoy.

The Turkish steam room. Image: Silverwood Lodge Resort/ Lewis Cannon Photography

He said: “We decided to open a gym, spa and salon after speaking with guests who were looking for activities to do locally. It is a ‘build it, and they will come’ situation.

“That, and residents in Errol and other villages in the Carse of Gowrie were searching for facilities near to them.

“Most resorts these days have some sort of activity on offer, so it made sense to invest in this.

The Silverwood Resort gym. Image: Silverwood Lodge Resort/ Lewis Cannon Photography 

“There aren’t gyms or saunas in Inchture and Errol, so it offers locals something different.

“Especially if they want to use a smaller gym, which have a more informal setting.

“We will keep numbers in the gym on an hourly basis quite low, to keep it that way.

“A personal trainer has also been in conversation about running fitness classes with us.

“We have invested around £90,000 in this venture. Everything we make here is reinvested into improving the resort.”

Silverwood Resort continues to expand

The venue recently launched a food-truck venture following the closure of its bistro in 2022.

Silverwood’s sizzler food truck will be part of the catering options at Rewind in Scone and Dundee’s Fake Festival, both due to take place this summer.

Silverwood  currently boasts 19 holiday lodges which can sleep 94 guests and has a 200-seat wedding barn.

They are also doubling the number of lodges on the site after planning permission was granted for an additional 19 units.

The wedding venue and at Silverwood Resort in Errol . Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

When they are complete, it will allow the resort to sleep more than 200 people.

The busy wedding and events venue is taking bookings as far ahead as 2028.

It follows the £500,000 investment in its wedding-venue barn, which took only 10 weeks from start-to-finish to build.

More from Business

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said to consequences of the Tories’ manifesto would include a new mortgages bombshell (Lucy North/PA)
Reeves alleges £71bn black hole in Tory costings and ‘second mortgage bombshell’
London stocks dropped on Tuesday amid a shock rise in unemployment (Yui Mok/PA)
FTSE 100 falls amid surprise unemployment rise and political uncertainty
The Conservatives have pledged to get rid of national insurance for four million self-employed workers (James Manning/PA)
Tories vow to scrap national insurance for the self-employed ‘risk-takers’
Former NatWest chief executive Dame Alison Rose has been appointed at a private equity firm nearly a year after resigning from her post at the helm of the lending giant over the Nigel Farage debanking scandal (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Ex-NatWest boss Dame Alison Rose takes on role after quitting over debanking row
John Lewis Partnership is appealing over a local council on a decision on plans for 428 homes (Secchi Smith & LDS/JLP/PA)
John Lewis to appeal to council over proposals for 428 rental homes
Feargal Sharkey (Peter Byren/PA)
Feargal Sharkey calls for public inquiry into water industry
The Conservatives have pledged to abolish stamp duty permanently for homes up to £425,000 for first-time buyers (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Conservatives pledge to support first-time buyers and build 1.6m homes
Severn Trent CEO Liv Garfield was paid more than £3 million (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Severn Trent boss paid more than £3m despite rise in pollution incidents
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak launched the Conservative manifesto at Silverstone (James Manning/PA)
Sunak vows to slash immigration and taxes as he battles to keep place in…
Britain’s jobless rate has reached its highest level for two-and-a-half years, suggesting the cracks in the employment market are widening (PA)
What does the surprise rise in unemployment and robust wage growth mean for me?

Conversation