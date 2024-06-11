Angus high school teenager injured after attack by fellow pupils

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus high school teenager injured after attack by fellow pupils

Angus Council says 'appropriate action' has been taken after the incident on Monday.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Angus Council say 'appropriate action' has been taken. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus Council say 'appropriate action' has been taken. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A teenager has been injured at an Angus high school after being attacked by two fellow pupils.

It is understood the teen was left with facial injuries following Monday’s incident, with the school later notifying the families of those involved.

Angus Council confirmed the incident took place and insists “appropriate action” has been taken.

‘Report it immediately’

An spokesman said: “We are aware of this matter and of the appropriate action that has been taken with regards to all individuals concerned and their families.

“We will not make any further specific comment other than to state that if an incident does happen, we want our young people to report it immediately in the knowledge and confidence that it will be dealt with appropriately and effectively.”

Police Scotland has been asked for comment.

Courier campaigning

Last year Instagram and TikTok removed over 70 accounts glorifying violence and bullying in schools across Tayside and Fife after an investigation by The Courier.

Our social media team discovered several public pages set up for cyberbullying.

Anonymous accounts were being used to share videos of fights and mock pupils, with some including personal information and photos posted without consent.

TikTok and Instagram both launched probes and removed the offending accounts flagged by The Courier.

