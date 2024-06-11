Angus high school teenager injured after attack by fellow pupils

A teenager has been injured at an Angus high school after being attacked by two fellow pupils.

It is understood the teen was left with facial injuries following Monday’s incident, with the school later notifying the families of those involved.

Angus Council confirmed the incident took place and insists “appropriate action” has been taken.

‘Report it immediately’

An spokesman said: “We are aware of this matter and of the appropriate action that has been taken with regards to all individuals concerned and their families.

“We will not make any further specific comment other than to state that if an incident does happen, we want our young people to report it immediately in the knowledge and confidence that it will be dealt with appropriately and effectively.”

Police Scotland has been asked for comment.

Courier campaigning

Last year Instagram and TikTok removed over 70 accounts glorifying violence and bullying in schools across Tayside and Fife after an investigation by The Courier.

Our social media team discovered several public pages set up for cyberbullying.

Anonymous accounts were being used to share videos of fights and mock pupils, with some including personal information and photos posted without consent.

TikTok and Instagram both launched probes and removed the offending accounts flagged by The Courier.