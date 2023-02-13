Social media giants remove 70 Tayside and Fife school violence accounts after The Courier’s investigation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Instagram and TikTok have removed over 70 accounts glorifying violence and bullying across Tayside and Fife.

An investigation by The Courier’s social media team last month found several public pages set up for cyberbullying.

Anonymous accounts were being used to share videos of fights and mock pupils, with some including personal information and photos posted without consent.

TikTok and Instagram both launched probes and removed the offending accounts flagged by The Courier.

TikTok confirmed they were taken down for violating their policies and reiterated that bullying and harassment is not allowed on the video-sharing app.

A spokesperson for Meta, Instagram’s parent company, confirmed accounts breaching their community guidelines – which state that “sharing graphic images” to “glorify violence is never allowed” – were removed.

It comes after a video of a brutal assault within a classroom at Waid Academy, Anstruther, prompted questions around safeguarding and accountability in local schools.

The footage sparked a national conversation which reached Holyrood, with the clip branded ‘sickening’ by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Local councillors praise action

Liberal Democrat councillor Fiona Corps, whose East Neuk and Landward ward is where Waid Academy is based, said: “The detrimental effects that cyberbullying has on our young people has been ignored for far too long.

“We have been constantly reminded over the years that these platforms do have policies and procedures in place to prevent bullying and harassment.

“However, this investigation has highlighted that there is still a considerable amount of work to be done.”

Fellow councillor and party colleague Sean Dillon added: “The internet age has many benefits but the glorification of violence amongst our young people cannot be tolerated.

“The work carried out by The Courier to uncover these accounts is to be commended and going forward I hope social media companies put in place better safeguards to ensure that young people aren’t exposed to this sort of behaviour.

“Violence in schools across Tayside & Fife, and indeed the whole of Scotland, is a real problem that requires a solution from both local authorities and the Scottish Government but sharing footage on social media is inflammatory and cannot ever be the answer.”

Joanne Smith, NSPCC Scotland policy and public affairs manager, said: “TikTok and Instagram should not be allowing accounts showing violence and bullying against children and while we are pleased they have been removed there are serious questions about why so many were allowed to be created and stay active in the first place.”

Pupils concerned about bullying can contact Childline on 0800 1111 or online.

The NSPCC can advise parents on what to do if their child has bullied someone.