With four in 10 Tayside and Fife secondary pupils ‘persistently’ absent, how is attendance at your school?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

With four in 10 Tayside and Fife secondary pupils ‘persistently’ absent, how is attendance at your school?

Find out the attendance rate at Angus, Dundee, Fife, Perth and Kinross and Stirling secondary schools.

By Cheryl Peebles
Brechin High School, which has the highest absence rate in Courier Country.
Brechin High School pupils have the highest absence rate in Courier Country. Image: DC Thomson.

More than four in 10 pupils are absent from Tayside and Fife secondary schools the equivalent of one day or more a fortnight.

In Dundee almost half – 47.4% – are persistently absent. This means they miss at least 10% of the time they should be in school.

Amid rising school absence across Scotland, we have looked at attendance records for local authority secondary schools in Angus, Dundee, Fife, Perth and Kinross and Stirling.

You can search for the attendance rate for all local high schools in our table further down.

Grove Academy, in Dundee, Monifieth High School, and Dunfermline High School are among those with the best pupil attendance.

The highest absence rate locally was at Brechin High School, in Angus. Not far behind it were Lochgelly High School and Levenmouth Academy, in Fife, and Craigie High and Baldragon Academy, in Dundee.

School attendance was in decline before the pandemic hit in 2020.

However, it has fallen more sharply since.

Almost half of absences in Scottish secondary schools last year were due to illness.

But more than a quarter were unexplained, including truancy.

Improving attendance is a priority for most schools.

In Perth and Kinross, a public information is to be launched soon to drive home the importance of regular attendance.

According to Education Scotland, evidence shows that pupils’ progress, attainment and achievement is affected when their attendance falls below 90%.

That is missing 19 days in a school year, equating to one day a fortnight.

More than 40% of secondary school children and young people are doing so – classed as persistently absent – according to new figures from the Scottish Government.

And if their attendance averages 90% annually a child will have missed an entire year of school by the time they reach S3.

What is being done to tackle school absence?

Ahead of the launch of their campaign, every Perth and Kinross school made a public promise to improve attendance.

A council spokesperson said: “Our Raising Achievement Strategy, introduced in 2020, stresses the importance for schools to monitor pupil attendance, and staff in schools work with children, young people and their families to ensure they attend regularly and punctually.

“We would also always urge parents and carers to speak to their child’s school if they are experiencing issues with attendance.”

All Angus Council secondary schools have attendance policies focussed on improving attendance and engagement among young people.

A spokesperson said: “Schools are looking at their data, using evidence-based approaches and working closely with families to improve attendance and engagement of young people.”

In Fife, regular attendance is seen as key to successful education.

Schools monitor attendance so they can intervene early and provide necessary support, said Shelagh McLean, head of education.

“When a young person isn’t attending school, we need to understand why that’s happening and good relationships are key to being able to support them and their family.

“This helps us to work out what supports and strategies need to be put in place to help them get back.”

More from Schools

Dunblane High School, which topped The Courier school league 2024.
School league tables 2024: Here’s how Tayside, Fife and Stirling secondary schools rank
2
Brechin High School pupils have the highest absence rate in Courier Country. Image: DC Thomson.
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife, Perth and Kinross and Stirling - updated…
Montage of four of the new dishes on the school lunch menu
Katsu chicken and Swedish-style meatballs on new school lunch menu for Angus, Dundee and…
St Paul's RC Academy head teacher Kirsty Small with a selection of vapes found at the school.
Plea to parents to recognise risks as Dundee primary schools see signs of vaping
Brechin High School pupils have the highest absence rate in Courier Country. Image: DC Thomson.
How Dundee schools are still rebuilding four years on from first Covid lockdown
2
Guests and pupils enjoy the food at Morgan Academy's Iftar party.
Our best photos as Morgan Academy pupils celebrate Ramadan
Cassie Doyle, sitting on staircase, is among children still impacted by Covid lockdown.
Four years after Covid changed our lives children and young people are living with…
Brechin High School pupils have the highest absence rate in Courier Country. Image: DC Thomson.
Angus pupil accused of putting schoolboy in hospital taken on school trip just days…
Brechin High School pupils have the highest absence rate in Courier Country. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee pals are Still Game as Jack and Victor for World Book Day
2
Brechin High School pupils have the highest absence rate in Courier Country. Image: DC Thomson.
World Book Day 2024 in pictures as Tayside and Fife kids celebrate reading with…

Conversation