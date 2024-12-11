‘Embarrassed, ashamed and angry’ at lack of investment in Fife additional needs school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Embarrassed, ashamed and angry’ at lack of investment in Fife additional needs school

Parents and councillors say children at the Buckhaven school are being let down.

By Claire Warrender
Councillor John O'Brien, Sharon Shaw, Eugene Clarke, Kisty Falconer, Kirsty Meneice and Councillor Ken Caldwell outside Hyndhead School. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A Fife councillor says he is embarrassed, ashamed and angry at a shocking lack of investment in an additional needs school.

Eugene Clarke has now joined forces with parents and other elected members to call for improvements at Hyndhead School.

Hyndhead mms Sharon Shaw, Kirsty Falconer and Kirsty Meneice, who are calling for investment in the school
The Buckhaven facility caters for 28 children with a range of disabilities in a century-old building.

And while youngsters are well looked after, there are several problems including:

  • Wheelchairs lined up in narrow corridors due to lack of space
  • Broken lighting in the sensory room
  • The outdoor play area doubles as access to the staff car park
  • A lack of private changing facilities
  • A poor choice of equipment in the sensory garden
Hyndhead School staff have to drive through the play area to reach the car park. Image: Supplied.
Sharon Shaw, whose 18-year-old son Jonathan has been a pupil for nine years, says vulnerable pupils are missing out.

“There’s a real sense of disappointment in the facilities,” she said.

“The staff are brilliant but they can only work with what they’ve got.

“It all comes down to funding.”

‘Shockingly low on resources’

Sharon is a member of Hyndhead School’s parent council, along with Kirsty Falconer and Kirsty Meneice.

And all three agree a cash injection is needed.

However, because of the school’s size parent fundraising is not enough.

The sensory garden at Hyndhead School in Buckhaven is in need of investment.
The play area beside the car park. Image: Supplied.

“Having wheelchairs lined up in the corridor is a health hazard in my opinion,” says Kirsty Falconer.

“The place needs a makeover.”

Mr Clarke and his fellow Levenmouth councillors are now pushing Fife Council for investment, saying vulnerable children are being let down.

And he added: “Hyndhead is a small school and they’re shockingly low on resources.

“I understand Fife Council finances are very limited.

“But we’ll be doing our best to ensure these young people with the highest level of need are provided with the top level of resources.”

What does Fife Council say about Hyndhead School investment?

Fife Council says it has invested in Hyndhead School and will continue to do so when funds allow.

Education director Donald MacLeod describes it as an important part of the school estate.

And he says improvements in recent years include upgrades to the hydrotherapy pool, dining area, nursing area, sensory spaces, changing bays and playground.

He adds: “We have a good track record of investment in Fife, most recently at the state-of-the-art schools opened as part of the Dunfermline Learning Campus.

“We’ll continue to invest in our schools, prioritising our budgets to where improvements are most needed.

“In addition, we have a rolling programme of upgrades and Hyndhead will continue to be considered, alongside other schools in need of further investment, as funds allow.”

Conversation