‘Embarrassed, ashamed and angry’ at lack of investment in Fife additional needs school

A Fife councillor says he is embarrassed, ashamed and angry at a shocking lack of investment in an additional needs school.

Eugene Clarke has now joined forces with parents and other elected members to call for improvements at Hyndhead School.

The Buckhaven facility caters for 28 children with a range of disabilities in a century-old building.

And while youngsters are well looked after, there are several problems including:

Wheelchairs lined up in narrow corridors due to lack of space

Broken lighting in the sensory room

The outdoor play area doubles as access to the staff car park

A lack of private changing facilities

A poor choice of equipment in the sensory garden

Sharon Shaw, whose 18-year-old son Jonathan has been a pupil for nine years, says vulnerable pupils are missing out.

“There’s a real sense of disappointment in the facilities,” she said.

“The staff are brilliant but they can only work with what they’ve got.

“It all comes down to funding.”

‘Shockingly low on resources’

Sharon is a member of Hyndhead School’s parent council, along with Kirsty Falconer and Kirsty Meneice.

And all three agree a cash injection is needed.

However, because of the school’s size parent fundraising is not enough.

“Having wheelchairs lined up in the corridor is a health hazard in my opinion,” says Kirsty Falconer.

“The place needs a makeover.”

Mr Clarke and his fellow Levenmouth councillors are now pushing Fife Council for investment, saying vulnerable children are being let down.

And he added: “Hyndhead is a small school and they’re shockingly low on resources.

“I understand Fife Council finances are very limited.

“But we’ll be doing our best to ensure these young people with the highest level of need are provided with the top level of resources.”

What does Fife Council say about Hyndhead School investment?

Fife Council says it has invested in Hyndhead School and will continue to do so when funds allow.

Education director Donald MacLeod describes it as an important part of the school estate.

And he says improvements in recent years include upgrades to the hydrotherapy pool, dining area, nursing area, sensory spaces, changing bays and playground.

He adds: “We have a good track record of investment in Fife, most recently at the state-of-the-art schools opened as part of the Dunfermline Learning Campus.

“We’ll continue to invest in our schools, prioritising our budgets to where improvements are most needed.

“In addition, we have a rolling programme of upgrades and Hyndhead will continue to be considered, alongside other schools in need of further investment, as funds allow.”