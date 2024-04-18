British Gas hit recently-widowed Arbroath OAP with second billing blunder in a month

British Gas has been forced to say sorry to an Arbroath pensioner for the second time in less than a month after chasing him for a debt he never owed – on a property he’s never heard of.

The energy company has piled anxiety on Jim Smith since the death of his wife, Margo, in January.

Firstly, they mistakenly said they would be closing the 73-year-old’s account after Jim requested it be changed into his name only.

And the firm added to his nightmare with a debt agency demand for an overdue bill on an Aberdeen property he has never had any connection to.

After The Courier intervened the firm apologised and blamed human error.

Jim received £300 in compensation and hoped he could finally put the matter behind him after weeks of stress.

He was assured the billing issues had both been sorted.

Fresh bill for Aberdeen property

But just days ago another demand for the Aberdeen flat dropped through his door.

Shocked Jim went to Citizen’s Advice to seek help over the matter.

But British Gas have held their hands up to another mistake on their part.

Jim’s son Mark said: “This should never have happened, it has just been one thing after another.

“With the death of our mum this has been a very stressful time for dad and he thought this was all sorted out.

“He was promised it had been.

“And, like the last time, it shouldn’t take the involvement of the media for them to sort it out.”

The company have offered Jim a goodwill payment of £30 for the latest cock-up.

“I laughed when I saw that they would credit his account with that amount,” added Mark.

“The feeling we both have now is more anger than anything else. It’s been one disaster after another.

“It’s not about money but that’s a pretty derisory figure. In some ways this is even worse because they said it had all been resolved.

“And it’s a credit on his account so it goes straight back to them rather than into my dad’s bank account.”

British Gas response

The energy firm said human error had again been the cause.

“Your profile number was inputted incorrectly,” they told Jim.

“The correct profile number was one digit different and so I believe this to have been caused by human error.”

And they admitted the bill was printed and posted before the error was corrected.

British Gas said they were “extremely sorry for any frustration and upset this has caused”.