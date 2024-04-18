British Gas hit recently-widowed Arbroath OAP with second billing blunder in a month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British Gas hit recently-widowed Arbroath OAP with second billing blunder in a month

Jim Smith received another demand for an Aberdeen property he has never owned despite assurances the mistake had been rectified.

By Graham Brown
Arbroath 73-year-old Jim Smith has endured a British Gas billing nightmare. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Arbroath 73-year-old Jim Smith has endured a British Gas billing nightmare. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

British Gas has been forced to say sorry to an Arbroath pensioner for the second time in less than a month after chasing him for a debt he never owed – on a property he’s never heard of.

The energy company has piled anxiety on Jim Smith since the death of his wife, Margo, in January.

Firstly, they mistakenly said they would be closing the 73-year-old’s account after Jim requested it be changed into his name only.

Arbroath OAP Jim Smith British Gas nightmare
Jim Smith was bombarded with gas bills following the death of his wife in January. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

And the firm added to his nightmare with a debt agency demand for an overdue bill on an Aberdeen property he has never had any connection to.

After The Courier intervened the firm apologised and blamed human error.

Jim received £300 in compensation and hoped he could finally put the matter behind him after weeks of stress.

He was assured the billing issues had both been sorted.

Fresh bill for Aberdeen property

But just days ago another demand for the Aberdeen flat dropped through his door.

Shocked Jim went to Citizen’s Advice to seek help over the matter.

But British Gas have held their hands up to another mistake on their part.

Jim’s son Mark said: “This should never have happened, it has just been one thing after another.

“With the death of our mum this has been a very stressful time for dad and he thought this was all sorted out.

“He was promised it had been.

“And, like the last time, it shouldn’t take the involvement of the media for them to sort it out.”

The company have offered Jim a goodwill payment of £30 for the latest cock-up.

“I laughed when I saw that they would credit his account with that amount,” added Mark.

“The feeling we both have now is more anger than anything else. It’s been one disaster after another.

“It’s not about money but that’s a pretty derisory figure. In some ways this is even worse because they said it had all been resolved.

“And it’s a credit on his account so it goes straight back to them rather than into my dad’s bank account.”

British Gas response

The energy firm said human error had again been the cause.

“Your profile number was inputted incorrectly,” they told Jim.

“The correct profile number was one digit different and so I believe this to have been caused by human error.”

And they admitted the bill was printed and posted before the error was corrected.

British Gas said they were “extremely sorry for any frustration and upset this has caused”.

Conversation