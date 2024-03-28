Scottish Gas cause two-month nightmare for Angus pensioner after wife’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Scottish Gas cause two-month nightmare for Angus pensioner after wife’s death

The energy firm admitted "human error" led to weeks of stress for Arbroath's Jim Smith as he grieved the loss of his wife.

By Graham Brown
Jim Smith with the demands from Scottish Gas sent after his wife's death. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Jim Smith with the demands from Scottish Gas sent after his wife's death. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Scottish Gas has admitted “human error” caused a two-month account nightmare for an Arbroath pensioner grieving after his wife’s death.

Jim Smith from Arbroath endured weeks of hassle trying to have the energy bill changed into his name after the death of his wife, Margo, in January.

The company eventually sent him a final bill after mistakenly thinking the long-term customer was closing his account.

And the firm piled extra stress onto the 73-year-old after trying to claim money for a property in Aberdeen he has never had any connection to.

It ended with a debt collection agency letter to the upset OAP.

Arbroath British Gas row OAP Jim Smith.
Jim Smith’s wife, Margo, died in January. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The company has now compensated Mr Smith and said sorry for the “human error” which led to the fiasco.

But the catalogue of errors was only resolved after The Courier contacted Scottish Gas to investigate his complaint.

The couple’s son said it was an entirely avoidable situation which had piled agony on his father following the family tragedy.

Scottish Gas caused 2-month nightmare for Arbroath pensioner

Mrs Smith died on January 13, aged 83.

Her husband wanted to make sure authorities and utility companies were told, and her name removed from accounts.

Mr Smith’s son, Mark, said: “Dad called Scottish Gas at the end of January to notify the change of name. The direct debit details were to stay the same, it was just to replace mum’s name with my dad’s.

“Within the first two weeks of February he received at least two letters stating, ‘sorry you’re leaving us’ and you owe us £44.

“He called them again to say he wasn’t leaving but just wanted to change the name on the account.

“Eventually it was confirmed as changed but he reckons he was passed from pillar to post in at least nine phone calls.”

Arbroath pensioner Jim Smith endured an admin nightmare with British Gas.
Mr Smith was even sent a Scottish Gas debt demand for an Aberdeen property he has no knowledge of. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Mark added: “But at the end of February he also received a letter from Scottish Gas regarding a final bill for £85 for a property in Kittybrewster Square, Aberdeen.

“He called them to say he has never had a second address in Aberdeen but that fell on deaf ears.

“They gave him until March 13 to pay the bill, but he then received a letter from a debt recovery firm in Stockport with a demand for £113.47.

“It’s been a very stressful time for us as a family experiencing a recent bereavement and this has been a nightmare for dad.”

What action has Scottish Gas taken?

A day after The Courier contacted Scottish Gas for a response on Mr Smith’s situation, the company offered him an apology and compensation.

“They called him and said it was human error,” added his son.

“He was offered £300 compensation and accepted that. He just wanted to get rid of the whole thing and put it behind him.

“This whole thing just went from bad to worse, it was one disaster after another.

“They could see the number of phone calls he had made to try and get this sorted out.

“It’s a bit unbelievable it has taken this to get it sorted.”

Scottish Gas said: “We know that this is a difficult time for Mr Smith and we’ve spoken to him to say sorry.

“We’ve confirmed that the energy account is in his name and we’ve applied a goodwill credit.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

A scene from the music video. Image: DD8 Music
Alphabettio Spaghettio: Watch Kirriemuir DD8 Music's new video premiered to DCA audience
Alan Pirie proudly showing off his World Championship Scotch Pie Award. Image: Ron Cathro
Much-loved Angus family butchers set to close after 64 years
Rio the rabbit at the Tayside Angus and Fife Rescue Centre.
Bid to re-home Rio rabbit from Tayside rescue centre as charity deals with animal…
KFC lines up Montrose restaurant as store manager position advertised
KFC lines up Montrose move as chain advertises for store manager
British Transport Police will be patrolling stations including Dundee. Image: Bob Douglas/DC Thomson
Extra police to patrol trains and stations as rival football fans descend on 4…
5
Glamis Church elder Moyra Stewart at Worcester Cathedral. Image: Church of Scotland
Maundy money honour for Angus and Fife church figures in Worcester Cathedral ceremony
How the Lochaber Farm site near Arbirlot would look. Image: Supplied
50MW battery storage plant bid for farmland near Arbroath Royal Marines base
Some of the concerts taking place this year. Image: DC Thomson
Tayside, Fife and Stirling concerts 2024: Full list of major gigs and festivals
Brechin Soup Initiative volunteers serve up another weekly delivery. Image: Supplied
Lottery serves up £9,333 to keep Brechin Soup Initiative pot boiling
Arbroath High School.
Arbroath High School urged to make lessons more 'exciting' after inspection uncovers 'weak' areas

Conversation