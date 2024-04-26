Arbroath decides: Town board will call the shots on how £20m windfall is spent

How a £20 million Arbroath windfall will be spent over the next decade is to rest in the hands of locals.

And a search could start within days to find people willing to serve on a town board which will decide where the money will go.

Angus Council will oversee the funding and execution of schemes to benefit the burgh.

But the authority says it’s crucial local voices will direct investment to where it is most needed.

Where is the £20m coming from?

In March, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced the UK Government award of £20 million from the Long-Term Plan for Towns Fund (LTTP) for Arbroath.

It came alongside levelling up cash boosts for Perth and Dunfermline’s cultural efforts.

Arbroath was the only Angus burgh to benefit from a UK-wide £200m fund for towns.

Towns were selected on a range of factors including skills, pay, life expectancy and local services.

A 10-year plan must be drawn up.

On Tuesday, the council will begin the process of selecting the town board to pull together the spending strategy.

Vibrant communities director Alison Smith says there is a need to press on with the strategy.

“The board should comprise cross representation of public, third and private sector representatives,” she says.

“For example, Community Council chair, retailers’ group chair, key local employers of all sizes, Football Club director, Dundee and Angus College, NHS Tayside, MSPs, Angus Alive, faith groups, youth groups, arts and heritage, charities etc.”

She goes on: “The guidance states the town board should be chaired by a local businessperson or community leader who is prominent in the community and has a passion for the area.

“The chair cannot be an Angus Council elected member, MSP, MP or community councillor.”

What will the money be used for?

Arbroath will be required to draw up a 10-year vision and an initial three-year investment plan.

The Government hopes to see ideas brought forward under three main themes.

Safety and security e.g. new and improved security infrastructure such as CCTV and streetlighting, additional hotspot policing and local authority wardens

High Streets, Heritage, and Regeneration e.g. preserving and improving heritage sites in the town, creating and maintaining parks and green spaces and establishing Business Improvement Districts

Transport and Connectivity e.g. making the town centre more walkable and accessible

75% of the £20m available to Arbroath will be for capital projects.

What happens next?

Angus policy and resources committee will begin the process of forming the town board when it meets next week.

Ms Smith says: “The deadlines given to establish a town board and develop the investment plan show there is a need to move quickly.

“Whilst council officers would act in advisory capacity, significant work is required at the early stage to support community development and engagement.”

The Arbroath plan includes: