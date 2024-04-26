Arbroath decides: Town board will call the shots on how £20m windfall is spent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath decides: Town board will call the shots on how £20m windfall is spent

Arbroath was the only Angus town to land UK Government cash in a surprise budget announcement last month.

By Graham Brown
The empty shop on Arbroath High Street sits opposite the Abbeygate shopping centre entrance.
Arbroath High Street could benefit from millions of pounds of investment. Image: Google

How a £20 million Arbroath windfall will be spent over the next decade is to rest in the hands of locals.

And a search could start within days to find people willing to serve on a town board which will decide where the money will go.

Angus Council will oversee the funding and execution of schemes to benefit the burgh.

But the authority says it’s crucial local voices will direct investment to where it is most needed.

Where is the £20m coming from?

In March, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced the UK Government award of £20 million from the Long-Term Plan for Towns Fund (LTTP) for Arbroath.

It came alongside levelling up cash boosts for Perth and Dunfermline’s cultural efforts.
Arbroath was the only Angus burgh to benefit from a UK-wide £200m fund for towns.

Towns were selected on a range of factors including skills, pay, life expectancy and local services.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivering his budget. Image: House of Commons/PA Wire

A 10-year plan must be drawn up.

On Tuesday, the council will begin the process of selecting the town board to pull together the spending strategy.

Vibrant communities director Alison Smith says there is a need to press on with the strategy.

“The board should comprise cross representation of public, third and private sector representatives,” she says.

“For example, Community Council chair, retailers’ group chair, key local employers of all sizes, Football Club director, Dundee and Angus College, NHS Tayside, MSPs, Angus Alive, faith groups, youth groups, arts and heritage, charities etc.”

She goes on: “The guidance states the town board should be chaired by a local businessperson or community leader who is prominent in the community and has a passion for the area.

“The chair cannot be an Angus Council elected member, MSP, MP or community councillor.”

What will the money be used for?

Arbroath will be required to draw up a 10-year vision and an initial three-year investment plan.

Arbroath Place for Everyone active travel project
The new cash could bring more active travel improvements beyond the Place for Everyone project already underway. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The Government hopes to see ideas brought forward under three main themes.

  • Safety and security e.g. new and improved security infrastructure such as CCTV and streetlighting, additional hotspot policing and local authority wardens
  • High Streets, Heritage, and Regeneration e.g. preserving and improving heritage sites in the town, creating and maintaining parks and green spaces and establishing Business Improvement Districts
  • Transport and Connectivity e.g. making the town centre more walkable and accessible

75% of the £20m available to Arbroath will be for capital projects.

What happens next?

Angus policy and resources committee will begin the process of forming the town board when it meets next week.

Ms Smith says: “The deadlines given to establish a town board and develop the investment plan show there is a need to move quickly.

“Whilst council officers would act in advisory capacity, significant work is required at the early stage to support community development and engagement.”

The Arbroath plan includes:

  • 1 May – Commence PR and engagement including calls for interest in joining town board
  • 17 May – Deadline for expressions of interest in joining the town board and applications for Chair
  • June 1 – UK Government informed of plan for appointing a chair and town board
  • Summer 2024 – First town board meeting
  • September 2024 – Draft initial 3-year investment plan considered by town board
  • November 2024 – Investment plan and 10-year vision submitted to UK Government

Conversation