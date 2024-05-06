Angus RAF veteran’s tribute to tragic Glen Clova aircrew in charity sleep-out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus RAF veteran’s tribute to tragic Glen Clova aircrew in charity sleep-out

Davy Brown trekked to pitch camp for the Great Tommy Sleep Out at the remote Angus glens site where a Vickers Wellington crashed in 1942.

By Graham Brown
Davy Brown's dog, Ness, at the site of the crashed Wellington in the Angus glens. Image: Supplied
Davy Brown's dog, Ness, at the site of the crashed Wellington in the Angus glens. Image: Supplied

An Angus RAF veteran has made a poignant trek to the site of a crashed Second World War bomber to pay his respects in a Legion fundraiser for modern-day comrades.

Davy Brown from Arbroath climbed the hills above Glen Clova to reach the remote landscape where the Vickers Wellington came down in August 1942.

L7845 was on a training flight from RAF Lossiemouth when it suffered engine failure in the skies between Ben Tirran and Muckle Cairn.

RAF veteran David Brown charity sleep out in Angus glens.
Davy Brown and Ness on their way to the bomber site. Image: Supplied

The bomber crashed with the loss of four crew.

But remarkably the plane’s tail gunner survived.

Its skeletal airframe remains an incongruous and tragic monument in the natural splendour of the glen.

And for Gulf War veteran Davy it was a chance to honour personnel from the station where he spent much of his own 24-year RAF career.

The Great Tommy Sleep Out is organised by Royal British Legion Industries.

It challenges people to sleep out under the stars to raise money to support thousands of homeless veterans in the UK.

Red Lichtie Spitfire sleep out

Davy, 58, said: “I took part for the the first time last year.

“I was truly privileged to sleep under the wing of the Red Lichtie Spitfire at Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre.

“I’m a keen hillwaker, but although I was aware of the story of L7845 I had never been to the wreck.”

Tail of wrecked Wellington bomber in the Angus glens.
Davy at the tail of the wartime aircraft. Image: Supplied
Angus RAF veteran's sleep out in Glen Clova at site of crashed bomber.
The sun sets in the Angus glens for Davy Brown’s Great Tommy Sleep Out. Image: Supplied

With faithful Samoyed Ness at his side, the pair enjoyed spectacular conditions in the glen.

“It was a wonderful, but very poignant adventure,” he said.

“The weather gave us the glen at its best walking up there.

“And then you encounter this stark reminder of sacrifice,” said offshore installations worker Davy.

Wellington bomber crash site in Angus glens.
Davy Brown at another part of the bomber’s airframe in the Angus hills. Image: Supplied

“Having spent so much of my own RAF career between Lossiemouth and Leuchars it was a humbling thing to sleep in the shadow of the Wellington’s tail.

“I wanted to try to come up with an unusual location again this year.

“Hopefully it might raise awareness of the Great Tommy Sleep Out and the thousands of veterans we have in the UK.

“The sight of the sun setting and then rising in the morning with the reminder of that bomber crew’s bravery all around you will certainly stay with me.”

You can donate to Davy’s Great Tommy Sleep Out fundraiser HERE.

More from Angus & The Mearns

The Carnegie Fuels team of (from left) Rhys Bailey, Kyllum Wilkinson, Dylan Carnegie and Kevin Whitecross ready to tee off.
Pictures as Brechin Rotary golf day hits the fairways for MND Scotland
Gavin Ross
Forfar sex pest dropped trousers to police after brandishing wooden brush in Factory Shop
Jay Buchan
Paedophile hunter sentenced six years after chaotic Forfar confrontation
Lochside tennis courts are beside the Forfar skatepark. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Time up for old Forfar tennis courts?
The new 1,200-pupil secondary will open in 2025. Image: NORR Architects
Developer cash saves Angus Council raiding reserves for £66.5m Monifieth High
Carol O'Rourke and Anna Kaftandzhiev saw the otter at Monifieth beach.
Angus wild swimmer stunned as video of 'elusive' otter on Monifieth beach goes viral
Duck catcher extraordinaire Chris Erskine scoops up the field. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Great pictures as families flock to Barry Mill duck race
Six-year-olds David Brown (left) and Joe Ritchie have a seat in one of the machines. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Angus classic tractor run hits the road for MND Scotland
Flood alert for Tayside, Dundee and Angus as heavy rain forecast
The scene of the motorcycle crash in the Glamis Road area
Man taken to hospital after Kirriemuir motorcycle crash

Conversation