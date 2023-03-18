On a wing and a few layers: Angus RAF man Davy’s Red Lichtie Spitfire sleep out for homeless veterans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

On a wing and a few layers: Angus RAF man Davy’s Red Lichtie Spitfire sleep out for homeless veterans

By Graham Brown
March 18 2023, 10.27am
Ex-RAF serviceman Davy Brown and dog Ness ready for their Spitfire sleep out at RAF Montrose. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Montrose Air Station museum took an RAF veteran under its wing to fulfil a unique charity challenge.

On Friday night, Gulf War airman Davy Brown successfully completed a double fundraising mission for military causes.

His first leg was a 32-kilometre day-time trek from Arbroath to Montrose to wrap up a 100k Chinook Challenge walk for the RAF.

But instead of heading home he bedded down beneath the Montrose attraction’s Red Lichtie Spitfire to spend a night under the stars for the Great Tommy Sleep Out.

The Arbroath 57-year-old said it was a privilege to pitch up under such an iconic silhouette.

Davy Brown (right) and dog Ness with MAHSC chairman Stuart Archibald. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Lengthy career at Leuchars and Lossie

Davy spent 24 years in the RAF as an avionics technician, much of it at Lossiemouth and Leuchars RAF stations.

Now an offshore installations employee with Aberdeen-based Subsea 7, he said the Great Tommy Sleep Out was a very worthy cause.

The Royal British Legion Industries challenge is encouraging people to sleep out under the stars any time during March to support an estimated 6,000 military veterans homeless in the UK.

Davy Brown and dog Ness set out from the Big Chair at Keptie Pond in Arbroath. Image: Davy Brown

“I wanted to try to come up with an unusual location which would maybe help raise awareness of the Great Tommy Sleep Out and be memorable too,” he said.

“Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre had no hesitation in helping me out.

“I’m incredibly grateful to their chairman Stuart Archibald for his support.

Davy and Ness get ready to settle down for the night. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“To have the unmistakeable outline of the Red Lichtie as a roof over my head for the night was incredible.

“The Great Tommy Sleep Out dovetailed perfectly with me being able to walk to Montrose to complete the Chinook Challenge I’d been doing.”

You can donate to Davy’s fundraiser at www.facebook.com/donate/1234471824168466/1234471834168465/

And MAHSC chairman Stuart hopes the Spitfire sleep out idea will really take off.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Davy to a site of such historical importance in the RAF with which he served,” he said.

“Perhaps we can make it an even bigger thing next year – we’d love to hear from others if they wanted to come here for their sleep out.”

Arbroath man Davy spent much of his RAF career at Leuchars and Lossiemouth bases.

Tornado tie-up

RAF Montrose became Britain’s first operational military air base in 1913.

En route during Friday’s trek, Davy and faithful Samoyed Ness stopped off at another important site in the station’s history.

Upper Dysart Larder, just south of Montrose, was where No. 2 Squadron Royal Flying Corps first touched down in 1913.

The pioneering airmen established their permanent position at Broomfield to the north of the town soon after.

Blue evening skies and a Red Lichtie for Samoyed Ness and Davy. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

And the ex-serviceman also encountered an ‘old friend’ at the museum.

Last year, one of the last Tornado GR4s to see active RAF service became the star attraction there.

The multi-combat aircraft saw action in the Gulf War and was flown by 617 Sqn –the famous Dambusters.

“This very aircraft was part of XV Sqn at Lossiemouth when I was based there,” Davy said.

“I am pretty confident I would have worked on some of her avionics during that time.

“It looks fantastic on display at Montrose.

The RAF Tornado GR4 arrived at Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre last year. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“All in all it’s been a very memorable weekend.

“Hopefully my Spitfire sleep out might help shine a light on our vulnerable veterans.

“It must be one of the most unique locations for the challenge and we both slept like logs.

“But the reality for homeless ex-service personnel is starkly different so I wanted to try to play a small part in helping tackle that.”

 

Tags

Conversation

