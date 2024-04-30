Golden ticket rush begins for Brechin Polar Express

The rush to get a golden ticket for Brechin’s famous Polar Express has started.

And families from throughout the UK have already snapped up seats on the special festive train.

The film-themed experience is returning to Angus for the fourth time this Christmas.

Since first pulling up to the platform of the town’s Caledonian Railway in 2021 it has become a festive treat for thousands of excited youngsters.

The volunteer-run Brechin railway was the first in Scotland to run the official Warner Bros. licensed experience based around the hit animation starring Tom Hanks.

Pyjama-wearing passengers are treated to hot chocolate and cookies from dancing chefs on their journey.

And the trip is completed by a visit from Santa.

The Polar Express’ popularity has rocketed since it first came to Brechin.

Over five weekends it will carry more than 10,000 passengers on the line between Brechin and Bridge of Dun.

When is the Polar Express arriving in Brechin?

The first service will run on November 23/24.

It will then operate every weekend in the lead up to Christmas, right up until December 21/22.

Polar Express tickets are available through the Caledonian Railway website and Facebook page.

But Caley Railway volunteers have a packed summer season to run before the festive favourite pulls into the Angus station.

It includes another firm favourite, Days Out with Thomas the Tank, which will run on July 27/28 and August 24/25.

Before then the first Sloe Train will take adults along the four-mile line on May 11.

It is a partnership with Angus firm the Gin Bothy and gives passengers the chance to sample their hand-crafted spirits.

Visitors will also enjoy Afternoon Teas on the Train and Murder on the Brechin Express in the coming months.