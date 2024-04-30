Golden ticket rush begins for Brechin Polar Express

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Golden ticket rush begins for Brechin Polar Express

The famous movie train will run again on Brechin's Caledonian Railway line in November and December.

By Graham Brown
One young passenger has her ticket punched on the Polar Express. Image: Paul Reid
One young passenger has her ticket punched on the Polar Express. Image: Paul Reid

The rush to get a golden ticket for Brechin’s famous Polar Express has started.

And families from throughout the UK have already snapped up seats on the special festive train.

The film-themed experience is returning to Angus for the fourth time this Christmas.

Since first pulling up to the platform of the town’s Caledonian Railway in 2021 it has become a festive treat for thousands of excited youngsters.

Polar Express train at Caley Railway in Brechin.
One of the youngest passengers on last year’s Brechin Polar Express. Image: Paul Reid

The volunteer-run Brechin railway was the first in Scotland to run the official Warner Bros. licensed experience based around the hit animation starring Tom Hanks.

Pyjama-wearing passengers are treated to hot chocolate and cookies from dancing chefs on their journey.

And the trip is completed by a visit from Santa.

The Polar Express’ popularity has rocketed since it first came to Brechin.

Over five weekends it will carry more than 10,000 passengers on the line between Brechin and Bridge of Dun.

When is the Polar Express arriving in Brechin?

The first service will run on November 23/24.

It will then operate every weekend in the lead up to Christmas, right up until December 21/22.

Polar Express tickets are available through the Caledonian Railway website and Facebook page.

But Caley Railway volunteers have a packed summer season to run before the festive favourite pulls into the Angus station.

It includes another firm favourite, Days Out with Thomas the Tank, which will run on July 27/28 and August 24/25.

Thomas the Tank Engine days out at Brechin's Caledonian Railway.
Days Out with Thomas are the big summer hit at Caley Railway. Image: Paul Reid

Before then the first Sloe Train will take adults along the four-mile line on May 11.

It is a partnership with Angus firm the Gin Bothy and gives passengers the chance to sample their hand-crafted spirits.

Visitors will also enjoy Afternoon Teas on the Train and Murder on the Brechin Express in the coming months.

