Dundee GP practice put up for sale just weeks after closing to patients

A Dundee GP practice has been put up for sale just weeks after closing to patients.

Park Avenue Medical Centre in Stobswell shut on March 29, with nearly 5,000 patients moved to other surgeries.

Bosses at the practice said it had been affected by a national shortage of doctors.

It came after the closures of nearby Stobswell and Wallacetown GP practices in recent years.

The closure led to fears that a “domino” effect could see other practices shut across the city.

Now the ground floor of the B-listed building, which hosted the practice, has gone on the market.

The site was once a church but was converted in 1994 for the creation of the doctors’ surgery and flats above.

The site comprises a central reception, treatment rooms, staff facilities and storage areas.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, which is marketing the building for sale, says it could be converted for housing or other uses – subject to planning consent from Dundee City Council.

The former Park Avenue Medical Centre has an asking price of offers over £150,000.