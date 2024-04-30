Jobs bonanza claim as developers urge councillors to approve Glenrothes crematorium plan

Developers behind plans for a new crematorium in Glenrothes say it will bring a much-needed jobs bonanza to the town.

Respect Developments (Scotland) Ltd and Dignity Funerals want councillors to look at the overall merits of their scheme when they consider it on Wednesday.

Planning officers have recommended the proposal is refused, saying the land is allocated for employment use.

And 116 people have objected amid fears of harmful emissions from the site.

However, the applicants say the crematorium will be financed by a construction skills academy next door.

And this has the potential to bring up to 150 jobs, including 80 apprentices.

Refusal recommendation is ‘disappointing’

Mark Williams of Dignity hopes the committee takes the chance to bring the land back into use.

“It is clearly disappointing that council officers are recommending refusal of our application, which would bring a much-needed jobs boost to Fife,” he said.

“We hope the committee looks at the overall merits of the scheme and takes the opportunity to bring a site, which has been vacant for 15 years, into productive use.”

Mr Williams says there is a recognised need for a crematorium in Glenrothes.

And it will be financed by the construction training facility.

‘Happy to discuss’ Glenrothes crematorium concerns

He added: “Our site-wide approach will also benefit the local community, providing access to high-quality landscaped grounds.

“The alternative to this is high-intensity industrial uses across the whole site, with the impact of this on neighbouring properties.”

Mr Williams also says pollutants are “monitored and handled in a rigorous manner”.

“There are indeed many sites across Scotland where crematoria are located next to residential areas, such as Mortonhall in Edinburgh,” he said.

“And we are happy to discuss any environmental concerns the public may have.

“If our proposal was successful, the latest cremator technology would be installed to comply with all current environmental legislation.

“Our cremation equipment also allows energy to be recovered and used to heat the building rather than being wasted by venting to the atmosphere.”