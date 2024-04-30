Jobs bonanza claim as developers urge councillors to approve Glenrothes crematorium plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Jobs bonanza claim as developers urge councillors to approve Glenrothes crematorium plan

Fife Council's west and central planning committee will consider the proposal on Wednesday.

By Claire Warrender
An artist impression of the entrance to the proposed new crematorium building in Glenrothes. Image: Dignity Plc
An artist impression of the entrance to the proposed new crematorium building in Glenrothes. Image: Dignity Plc

Developers behind plans for a new crematorium in Glenrothes say it will bring a much-needed jobs bonanza to the town.

Respect Developments (Scotland) Ltd and Dignity Funerals want councillors to look at the overall merits of their scheme when they consider it on Wednesday.

Artist impression of how the Glenrothes crematorium could look if approved.
Artist impression of how the Glenrothes crematorium could look. Image: Dignity Plc

Planning officers have recommended the proposal is refused, saying the land is allocated for employment use.

And 116 people have objected amid fears of harmful emissions from the site.

However, the applicants say the crematorium will be financed by a construction skills academy next door.

And this has the potential to bring up to 150 jobs, including 80 apprentices.

Refusal recommendation is ‘disappointing’

Mark Williams of Dignity hopes the committee takes the chance to bring the land back into use.

“It is clearly disappointing that council officers are recommending refusal of our application, which would bring a much-needed jobs boost to Fife,” he said.

“We hope the committee looks at the overall merits of the scheme and takes the opportunity to bring a site, which has been vacant for 15 years, into productive use.”

Mr Williams says there is a recognised need for a crematorium in Glenrothes.

And it will be financed by the construction training facility.

‘Happy to discuss’ Glenrothes crematorium concerns

He added: “Our site-wide approach will also benefit the local community, providing access to high-quality landscaped grounds.

“The alternative to this is high-intensity industrial uses across the whole site, with the impact of this on neighbouring properties.”

An image of how the chapel would look if the Glenrothes crematorium application is approved. Image: Dignity PLC

Mr Williams also says pollutants are “monitored and handled in a rigorous manner”.

“There are indeed many sites across Scotland where crematoria are located next to residential areas, such as Mortonhall in Edinburgh,” he said.

“And we are happy to discuss any environmental concerns the public may have.

“If our proposal was successful, the latest cremator technology would be installed to comply with all current environmental legislation.

“Our cremation equipment also allows energy to be recovered and used to heat the building rather than being wasted by venting to the atmosphere.”

More from Fife

High Court in Edinburgh
Pensioner jailed for historical sex offences in Fife
David Alexander in Singapore with the vintage Kirkcaldy YMCA football top.
Locals 'amazed' as Kirkcaldy amateur team's football top found 6,700 miles away in Singapore
Aiden Strawn, Kik
Fife paedophile locked up again thanks to fellow creep’s obscene profile picture
Cupar crash
Man, 62, arrested after car crashes into railings at Cupar primary school
Scott Tullis.
Fife rapist who 'believed sex was his right' jailed for nine years
Police on Mannering Street, Lochore.
Man, 28, due in court after Kirkcaldy police pursuit
One of the casts taken from the carving in 1934. Image: Supplied by SWACS.
Historic casts of Scotland's earliest boat carving returned to Wemyss Caves
The incident occurred near High Valleyfield Health Centre.
Teenagers, 15 and 18, charged over 'assault and racial abuse' on Fife street
The A92 northbound carriageway between Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly.
25-minute delays on A92 in Fife as roadworks get underway
Pinewood Country House in St Michaels, near St Andrews, is for sale at offers over £950,000.
£950k north-east Fife guest house offers 'tremendous opportunity' to capitalise on golf tourism

Conversation