Home News Fife

Cupar flooding victims WILL receive lifeline pay-outs says First Minister

The announcement comes almost five months after several homes and businesses were deluged by Storm Babet.

By Claire Warrender
Cupar flooding victims WILL get lifeline compensation pay-outs, the First Minister has announced.

John Swinney has finally confirmed recovery grants will be made available to both householders and business.

People were left hundreds of pounds out of pocket when several streets were deluged by Storm Gerrit in December.

Aerial shots of the flooding in Cupar.
Aerial shots of the flooding in Cupar. Image: Bruce C Russell

And frustration kicked in as the Scottish Government dithered over whether to offer cash.

But 20 weeks on from the devastation, Mr Swinney said eligible householders will receive £1,500, with businesses getting £3,000.

This is the same as Brechin victims received in the wake of Storm Babet.

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie has been pushing the issue for months.

And he said: “I am pleased this injustice has been resolved by John Swinney. and I have already thanked him personally.”

Cupar flooding application process to open soon

He added: “It is only right that the flood victims, as a result of Storm Gerrit in Cupar, receive the same level of financial support as those who received support in Angus as a result of Storm Babet.

“If you have stinking, muddy flood water in your home you don’t care whether the Met Office judged it as an amber or yellow storm.

Fife MSP Willie Rennie welcomes the Cupar flooding compensation announcement. Image: PA.

“I have been determined to secure this small but important support for Cupar flood victims

“But there is so much more I’m working on to prevent this from happening again.”

The Scottish Government and Fife Council are now working to finalise details of an application process and eligibility.

Mr Swinney warned the process needs to be robust so there will be a short delay.

He added, however: “I have been clear this should be achieved as swiftly as possible.”

Call for help for all Fife flood-hit communities

The announcement came as councillors agreed to write to the Scottish and UK governments in a bid to secure more funds for flood-hit communities across Fife.

Rosyth, Freuchie and Cardenden have also been badly hit over the last four years.

Rosyth was hit by flooding in April. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

However, while the council now offers £5,000 grants to help people flood-proof their properties, it says more help is needed.

Cupar Lib Dem councillor Margaret Kennedy said: “Fife Council cannot shoulder the financial burden of protecting our communities alone.

“The Scottish and UK governments should do more to ensure there is adequate funding in place should it be needed.”

Conversation