Cupar flood victims slam ‘unfair’ five-month wait for compensation decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Cupar flood victims slam ‘unfair’ five-month wait for compensation decision

First Minister John Swinney has pledged to look again at the situation but frustrated victims have had enough.

By Claire Warrender
Mohamed Iqbal in his flooded shop in Cupar.
Mohamed Iqbal in his flooded shop during the aftermath of the storm. Image Kenny Smith.

Frustrated Cupar flooding victims remain thousands of pounds out of pocket as the Scottish Government delays a compensation decision.

Heartbroken Andrew McIntosh lost everything when his family home was deluged during Storm Gerrit in December.

And shopkeeper Mohamed Iqbal’s business suffered £500,000 of damage, leading to months of debt and stress.

Residents are evacuated from Kinloss Park in Cupar, Fife amid Storm Gerrit.
Emergency teams rescued Cupar residents by boat during Storm Gerrit.

However, almost five months on, neither has received a penny to aid their recovery.

And they say that is grossly unfair given householders in Brechin affected by Storm Babet were given £1,500 – and businesses £3,000.

First Minister John Swinney has now pledged to look at the issue again following pressure from North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie.

But Mr McIntosh and Mr Iqbal are fed up of delays and say enough is enough.

‘It won’t be the same again’

Mr Iqbal’s shop, Ali’s Discount Superstore, was destroyed during the storm.

It caused half a million pounds of damage and his insurance company refused to pay out.

“They said it was an act of God,” Mr Iqbal said.

The devastation inside Ali's Discount Superstore following the December flood.
The devastation inside Ali’s Discount Superstore following the December flood. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“My bank also refused to help because I wasn’t earning anything.

“But I needed the money to get back up and running.”

He ended up accepting a loan from a family member, which needs to be re-paid.

And while the shop re-opened, he had to start from scratch.

“We went back to zero, he said.

“Even now, things aren’t back the way they were. I don’t think the business will ever be the same again.”

Cupar flooding compensation attempts ‘hit a brick wall’

Mr Iqbal wrote to Scottish Government ministers three times pleading for help.

“I got one letter back saying they’re looking into it but how long do they need?” he said.

“Willie Rennie has gone out of his way to try to get us some help but he’s hit a brick wall.

“I’m left with a really big debt. If we were to flood again tomorrow, what would happen then?

“It’s a really awful situation to be in. Imagine the stress we went through.

“Yet we haven’t had any financial support or grants from anywhere.

“I’m still trying to get help for us.”

Decision delay ‘just not fair’, says flooded tenant

Andrew is also holding out for financial support.

He said: “It’s so annoying. How can they give money to Brechin but not us?

“It’s just not fair, We were absolutely affected just as badly.

“We were out of pocket and still are.”

Andrew McIntosh, pictured inside his flood-damaged home in Kinloss Park, Cupar, is holding out for flooding compensation. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Andrew, brother Jamie and dad Kenny were forced to leave their Kinloss Park home when it was left under two feet of water.

Everything on the ground floor was ruined, including irreplaceable possessions belonging to his late mum.

But they were uninsured after forgetting to change his mum’s name on the form.

“It’s the one thing we forgot to do,” he said.

“It meant we got nothing.”

Fife Council has re-housed the family but their new home doesn’t have a bath.

“If we do finally get compensation, we’ll put a bath in for my dad who has health problems,” Andrew said.

More from Fife

Kyle Lund.
Navy man glassed HMS Prince of Wales shipmate on Dunfermline Christmas night out
Mohamed Iqbal in his flooded shop during the aftermath of the storm. Image Kenny Smith.
Race for Life Fife: Best pictures as 1,500 runners take part
Mohamed Iqbal in his flooded shop during the aftermath of the storm. Image Kenny Smith.
Pictures as hundreds strip bare for noody dook at Aberdour's Silver Sands beach
Mohamed Iqbal in his flooded shop during the aftermath of the storm. Image Kenny Smith.
In pictures: Families have fun in the sun as temperatures soar in Dundee, St…
Keir Hardie Street, Methil where a man was reportedly stabbed.
Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed on Methil street
Ayshea Morris, Michael Morris and Teresa Watson looking forward to Levenmouth Rail Link opening
Levenmouth rail link arrives in three weeks - and community is already on board
Police seal off Inverkeithing street after serious assault
Police seal off Inverkeithing street after man, 64, ‘seriously assaulted’
Officers at the scene on King Street after Kirkcaldy police pursuit
Man, 40, charged after Kirkcaldy police chase ends in crash
The Northern Lights from Fife.
Best pictures of spectacular Northern Lights across Tayside and Fife
Michael Green
Former Fife Tory councillor put on Sex Offenders Register

Conversation