Home News Fife

Storm Gerrit: Cupar shop owner fears he may never reopen flood-hit store

The owners were forced to flee as flood water in the shop rose to 3ft.

By Neil Henderson
Mr Iqbal at his Cupar shop destroyed by Storm Gerrit flooding.
Mr Iqbal at his Cupar shop destroyed by Storm Gerrit flooding. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A Cupar shopkeeper says he may never be able to reopen his Storm Gerrit-hit convenience store.

Mohamed Iqbal, owner of Ali’s Discount Superstore on Skinners Steps for the past 17 years, says his shop has been destroyed.

The 57-year-old was forced to flee on Wednesday morning as water from the adjacent burn rose rapidly.

At the height of the storm, floodwater was 3ft high – filling the shop and destroying much in its wake.

Storm Gerrit floodwater filled Cupar convenience store

Mr Iqbal described the scene as like “a rising river inside running through his shop”.

Returning to survey the extent of the damage, he told The Courier he now fears his business is ruined.

Storm Gerrit devastation inside Ali's Discount Superstore.
Devastation inside Ali’s Discount Superstore. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

He said: “I have absolutely no idea where to even start with cleaning the place up.

“The water tripped out the freezers and fridges so all the stock has been ruined.

“It’s as if the shop has been ransacked.

“No part of the shop has escaped, everything has been destroyed.”

It was the fifth time that Mohammed Iqbal had experienced flooding at the store. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Mr Iqbal was left visibly shocked as he looked across at a scene of utter devastation.

Cartons, packets, bottles and boxes had been washed from the shelves, blocking aisles and covering much of the shop floor.

The ground was covered in brown sludge, with a tide mark on the walls further illustrating the water’s impact on the shop.

Owner fears his business may never recover from the devastating affects of the storm

He added: “I’ve traded here for 17 years and never have I seen it so bad.

“It’s the fifth time we’ve suffered flooding but usually you can reopen in a day or so.

Drone image capturing the extent of the flooding around Ali's Discount Superstore.
Drone image capturing the extent of the flooding around Ali’s Discount Superstore. Image: Bruce C Russell

“Now, considering that most of the shop and its contents have been destroyed I have no idea if I’ll ever be able to open again.

“It’s heartbreaking to see and I fear damages could run into tens of thousands of pounds.

“I have no idea where to even begin the clean-up.”

Mohamed Iqbal has owned Ali’s Discount Superstore for the past 17 years, Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Mr Iqbal’s premises was just one of many homes and properties flooded as the burn burst its banks.

Much of Skinners Steps and its adjoining roads were left covered in thick brown mud as the clean-up operation began on Thursday.

Conversation