Drone images of Cupar show devastation caused by Storm Gerrit

Storm Gerrit battered Cupar on Wednesday as properties were evacuated in the Fife town due to flooding.

Roads were under several inches of flood water as the torrential rain left residents stranded in their homes.

Fire crews were called to assist stranded locals as homes and businesses filled with water.

One resident told The Courier she had “never seen anything like it” as she waded through water up to the window ledge of her home.

Pictures captured from a drone and a selection of images from the ground show the devastation caused by Storm Gerrit in Cupar.