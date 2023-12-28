Fife Drone images of Cupar show devastation caused by Storm Gerrit Fire crews were called to assist stranded locals as homes and businesses filled with water. Drone footage from Cupar amid Storm Gerrit. Image: Bruce C Russell By Andrew Robson December 28 2023, 1.10pm Share Drone images of Cupar show devastation caused by Storm Gerrit Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4852146/images-cupar-storm-gerrit/ Copy Link 0 comment Storm Gerrit battered Cupar on Wednesday as properties were evacuated in the Fife town due to flooding. Roads were under several inches of flood water as the torrential rain left residents stranded in their homes. Fire crews were called to assist stranded locals as homes and businesses filled with water. One resident told The Courier she had “never seen anything like it” as she waded through water up to the window ledge of her home. Pictures captured from a drone and a selection of images from the ground show the devastation caused by Storm Gerrit in Cupar. Impact of Storm Gerrit on Cupar. Image: Bruce C Russell Floodwater rushed through the streets. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Residents wade through the water in Cupar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Several roads were submerged in the town. Image: Bruce C Russell Roads were under several inches of water. Image: Liana Steven Emergency services were called to aid with rescue efforts. Image: Supplied Homes and businesses flooded amid the heavy rain. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Several streets flooded during the storm. Image: Bruce C Russell Homes were evacuated in the Fife town. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Aerial shot of the flooding in Cupar. Image: Bruce C Russell Floodwater races through. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The burn overran during the heavy rain. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Christmas decorations floating down the street. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Residents evacuated from Kinloss Park. Image: Supplied Cupar on Wednesday evening. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
