Home News Fife

Drone images of Cupar show devastation caused by Storm Gerrit

Fire crews were called to assist stranded locals as homes and businesses filled with water. 

Drone footage from Cupar amid Storm Gerrit.
Drone footage from Cupar amid Storm Gerrit. Image: Bruce C Russell
By Andrew Robson

Storm Gerrit battered Cupar on Wednesday as properties were evacuated in the Fife town due to flooding.

Roads were under several inches of flood water as the torrential rain left residents stranded in their homes.

Fire crews were called to assist stranded locals as homes and businesses filled with water.

One resident told The Courier she had “never seen anything like it” as she waded through water up to the window ledge of her home.

Pictures captured from a drone and a selection of images from the ground show the devastation caused by Storm Gerrit in Cupar.

Impact of Storm Gerrit on Cupar.
Impact of Storm Gerrit on Cupar. Image: Bruce C Russell
Floodwater rushed through the streets of Cupar during Storm Gerrit
Floodwater rushed through the streets. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Residents wade through the water in Cupar
Residents wade through the water in Cupar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Drone shots from Cupar amid Storm Gerrit floods
Several roads were submerged in the town. Image: Bruce C Russell
Flooded Roads in Cupar amid Storm Gerrit
Roads were under several inches of water. Image: Liana Steven
Emergency services in Cupar to rescue amid Storm Gerrit
Emergency services were called to aid with rescue efforts. Image: Supplied
Homes and businesses flooded in Cupar amid the heavy rain.
Homes and businesses flooded amid the heavy rain. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Several streets in Cupar flooded during the storm.
Several streets flooded during the storm. Image: Bruce C Russell
Homes were evacuated in the Fife town.
Homes were evacuated in the Fife town. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Aerial shots of the flooding in Cupar.
Aerial shot of the flooding in Cupar. Image: Bruce C Russell
Floodwater races through Cupar.
Floodwater races through. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The burn overran during the heavy rain.
The burn overran during the heavy rain. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Christmas decorations floating down the street.
Christmas decorations floating down the street. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Residents are evacuated from Kinloss Park in Cupar
Residents evacuated from Kinloss Park. Image: Supplied
Cupar on Wednesday evening after flooding
Cupar on Wednesday evening. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

