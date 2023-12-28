Liam Dick: Raith Rovers fans helping make Stark’s Park ‘a fortress’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Liam Dick: Raith Rovers fans helping make Stark’s Park ‘a fortress’

The Kirkcaldy club have built up an impressive home record recently.

By Craig Cairns
Full-back Liam Dick praise the Raith support. Image: SNS.
Full-back Liam Dick praise the Raith support. Image: SNS.

The increased levels of noise at the home of Raith Rovers this season is noticeable, says defender Liam Dick.

Rovers have yet to be defeated across 90 minutes at Stark’s Park this season in 12 matches.

That came under threat, as it has a few times this season, last Friday night until Lewis Vaughan completed his hattrick to salvage a draw versus Ayr United.

The impressive run stretches back to March when Hamilton Accies left with a 2-1 victory.

Liam Dick celebrates with his Raith Rovers team-mates. Image: SNS.

In fact, John Rankin’s side are the only team to have won at Stark’s Park over 90 minutes since Queen’s Park left with a 5-2 victory in November last year.

Liam Dick: Top teams have found it difficult at Stark’s

“Last season, we finished seventh. We didn’t have a great season, but there were a lot of difficulties with injuries and stuff,” Dick tells Courier Sport.

“I think this season we have made the home ground more of a fortress.

“Teams have come here and found it really difficult, top teams as well – Dundee United, Partick Thistle.

Raith left-back Liam Dick. Image: SNS.

“You’ve got the fans as well that make it difficult for the opposition. When we get going and we get a couple of chances, you can really hear them.”

Raith finish off 2023 with another home tie, this time against an improving Arbroath under new manager Jim McIntyre.

The Red Litchies responded to slipping to the bottom of the Championship with a win and a draw in their last two. It came after three wins lifted Morton off the bottom and up into fifth.

Both are examples of the unpredictability of the division and why Rovers can take nothing for granted.

Friday’s 4-4 draw against the 10 men of Ayr was another and could act as a wake-up call, adds Dick, keeping their feet on their ground after such an impressive win at the home of their title rivals.

Strength in depth

Their most recent match was also another example of Raith’s strength from the bench – and their manager’s bravery to sacrifice defenders when trailing.

“The gaffer is bold and it works,” continues Dick. “The strength from the bench has been apparent all season.

“But we’ve got to do more to keep the ball at the net, we’ll have to look at that.

“It makes it more difficult being a defender, but we’ve got so much good attacking talent. We play the one holder, Shaun Byrne, and it puts a lot of responsibility on him.

Huge responsibility: Raith Rovers midfielder Shaun Byrne. Image: SNS.

“But you can’t take anything away, it’s created some really top games.

“If we never played that way, I can pretty much guarantee that we wouldn’t pick up the points that we have already this season.

More from Football

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin on the touchline.
5 Dundee United transfer window priorities as January looms
Luke McCowan takes on Celtic. Image: Shutterstock
Luke McCowan reveals Dundee are 'raging' at Celtic display as he demands more belief
Mathew Cudjoe celebrates a goal for Dundee United
EXCLUSIVE: Mathew Cudjoe lifts lid on personal trainer graft as Dundee United ace bids…
Craig Levein with assistant Andy Kirk.
Craig Levein: St Johnstone too 'safe' against Livingston
Luke Robinson in action.
Livingston 0-0 St Johnstone: Match report, player ratings and star man as Saints keep…
Dunfermline's Rhys Breen in full flow against Arbroath
Rhys Breen declares 'you couldn’t write it' as Dunfermline Athletic star hopes injury woes…
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray signed a three-year contract extension. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray 'ready' for January offers as Raith boss hails Rovers star 'bordering on…
Ian Murray signed a three-year contract extension with Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers analysis: Ian Murray deal is just reward for hot property boss who…
Hannah Clark of St Johnstone Women Football Club.
St Johnstone Women captain reveals battle with chronic illness and desire to return to…
Dundee's Luke McCowan is dismayed as his side fall to defeat against Celtic. Image: SNS
3 Dundee talking points from Celtic defeat - Trevor Carson, reaction needed and striker…

Conversation