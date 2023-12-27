Storm Gerrit: Road closures, rail disruption and power cuts in Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Storm Gerrit: Road closures, rail disruption and power cuts in Tayside and Fife

Full rundown of disruption as Storm Gerrit batters the local area with wind, rain and snow.

By Neil Henderson & Stephen Eighteen
A flooded road at Burghill, near Brechin, during Storm Gerrit.
A flooded road at Burghill, near Brechin. Image: Margaret Leitch

Storm Gerrit has brought disruption across Tayside and Fife.

Heavy rain and winds of around 60mph winds are causing havoc, while heavy downpours have made driving conditions hazardous and brought the threat of flooding.

It follows the Met Office’s yellow weather warning which is expected to continue until midnight.

The alert for rain and wind warned of potential damage to buildings and the possibility of flying debris due to high winds.

Current incidents

In Perth and Kinross, the A9 near Broxden was blocked due to a fallen tree brought down by high winds.

A fallen tree also partially blocked Dundee Road between Longforgan and Inchture for a time.

Motorists were also facing some delays due to a crash along the same stretch this morning.

Water was rising on the North Inch, close to Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth city centre.

Power was out at 21 properties in the Invergowrie area from 10am. It may not be restored until 8pm on Wednesday.

A power cut has also been reported in the Alyth area. Supply was lost at 10.30am and may not be restored until 1.05pm.

Glenshee Ski Centre was closed for the day as the snowgates were closed between Spittal of Glenshee and Braemar on the A93.

In Fife, power was out in areas of Tayport, Newport-on-Tay, Wormit, Newburgh, Cupar and Leven.

SP Energy Networks expected power to be restored across all areas by 3pm.

In Angus, the following roads were closed:

  • A930 Ferry Road, Monifieth
  • B954 at Newtyle
  • B928 closed at Craichie
  • A94 Castleton of Eassie.
  • A92 between Monifieth and Carnoustie heading towards Arbroath.

The A90 Between Dundee and Forfar was down to one lane northbound and southbound at Gateside.

On the buses:

  • JP Minicoaches Service 125 – currently running but with flooding in Newtyle and Glamis the service may need to stop.
  • JP Minicoaches Service 36 – Can’t serve Leysmill as roads flooded.

In Dundee, the Riverside Recycling Centre was closed due to flooding. The council advised locals to use Baldovie instead.

Widespread disruption to trains

Train services have also been hit by Storm Gerrit.

Scotrail said that a raft of its services had been affected with widespread disruption to its services expected throughout the day.

This page is being regurlarly updated.

More from Dundee

To go with story by Laura Devlin. Natalie Russell speaks about Hamish the Highland Cow Picture shows; Natalie Russell . N/A. Supplied by Natalie Russell Date; Unknown
Dundee author behind Hamish the Highland cow celebrates 20 years of the children's tale
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. James Marshall was convicted of having a mobile phone in prison Picture shows; James Marshall. Perth Prison. Supplied by Facebook / Alamy Stock Photo Date; 18/12/2023
Prison chiefs 'lose track' of mobile phones in jails as Perth inmate caught with…
Some cars continue to ignore the School Exclusion Zone in Dundee
Dundee School Streets: Calls for more enforcement as lack of driving offences revealed
4
Over 300 people are being sheltered in hotels and B&Bs in the city. Image: DC Thomson
More than 300 homeless people living in Dundee B&Bs
Jason Paul has been convicted of domestically-aggravated assault. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Dundee bare knuckle boxer dragged partner downstairs by hair in terrifying attack
A yellow warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office
Winds of nearly 60mph to hit Tayside and Fife as yellow warning issued
Liz McColgan celebrated Christmas with her family
Dundee hero Liz McColgan opens up on first Christmas since death of husband John
John Alexander says "dozens" must take some blame for the prolonged closure of the Olympia. Image: Alan Richardson/Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Council leader: 'Dozens' of people to blame for Dundee Olympia debacle
12
A ScotRail train.
Christmas Eve disruption on Perth, Dundee and Aberdeen trains
Humza Yousaf with Jacky Meldrum (left) and Moira Falconer at the Festive Friends event. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Humza Yousaf teams up with Dundee United Community Trust to serve Christmas lunch
13

Conversation