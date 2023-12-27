Storm Gerrit: Road closures, rail disruption and power cuts in Tayside and Fife

Storm Gerrit has brought disruption across Tayside and Fife.

Heavy rain and winds of around 60mph winds are causing havoc, while heavy downpours have made driving conditions hazardous and brought the threat of flooding.

It follows the Met Office’s yellow weather warning which is expected to continue until midnight.

The alert for rain and wind warned of potential damage to buildings and the possibility of flying debris due to high winds.

Current incidents

In Perth and Kinross, the A9 near Broxden was blocked due to a fallen tree brought down by high winds.

A fallen tree also partially blocked Dundee Road between Longforgan and Inchture for a time.

Motorists were also facing some delays due to a crash along the same stretch this morning.

Water was rising on the North Inch, close to Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth city centre.

Power was out at 21 properties in the Invergowrie area from 10am. It may not be restored until 8pm on Wednesday.

A power cut has also been reported in the Alyth area. Supply was lost at 10.30am and may not be restored until 1.05pm.

Glenshee Ski Centre was closed for the day as the snowgates were closed between Spittal of Glenshee and Braemar on the A93.

In Fife, power was out in areas of Tayport, Newport-on-Tay, Wormit, Newburgh, Cupar and Leven.

SP Energy Networks expected power to be restored across all areas by 3pm.

In Angus, the following roads were closed:

A930 Ferry Road, Monifieth

B954 at Newtyle

B928 closed at Craichie

A94 Castleton of Eassie.

A92 between Monifieth and Carnoustie heading towards Arbroath.

The A90 Between Dundee and Forfar was down to one lane northbound and southbound at Gateside.

On the buses:

JP Minicoaches Service 125 – currently running but with flooding in Newtyle and Glamis the service may need to stop.

JP Minicoaches Service 36 – Can’t serve Leysmill as roads flooded.

In Dundee, the Riverside Recycling Centre was closed due to flooding. The council advised locals to use Baldovie instead.

Widespread disruption to trains

Train services have also been hit by Storm Gerrit.

⚠️ Storm Gerrit is causing widespread disruption to our services across Scotland today. If you're travelling, please check your journey using https://t.co/gv0MweecPS or download the ScotRail app. Services will be subject to delay and cancellation throughout today. #StormGerrit pic.twitter.com/gJDjA64kz0 — ScotRail (@ScotRail) December 27, 2023

Scotrail said that a raft of its services had been affected with widespread disruption to its services expected throughout the day.

