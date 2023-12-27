Storm Gerrit in Perth: Pictures and video as city battered by flooding AGAIN

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Storm Gerrit in Perth: Pictures and video as city battered by flooding AGAIN

Residents whose Perth homes were deluged after the North Inch floodgates were left open in October were among those hit by Storm Gerrit

By Morag Lindsay
Car driving through deep flood water on the A85 Crieff to Perth road at Huntontower
Flooding at Huntingtower on the A85 Perth to Crieff Road in the wake of Storm Gerrit. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Storm Gerrit has heaped more misery on residents living next to Perth’s North Inch.

Homes in Rose Terrace and Barossa Place were swamped as torrential rain battered the city on Wednesday.

It comes after properties in the two streets were deluged when the River Tay burst its banks in October.

Many residents have been unable to return to their homes since the last flood, which happened after Perth and Kinross Council left the North Inch floodgates open.

Bell’s Sports Centre, which suffered £2 million of damage in October, also had its car park flooded.

The gates were closed ahead of Storm Gerrit.

But homeowners say drains in the area were overwhelmed on Wednesday.

Blain Ross, who rents out his property in Rose Terrace, said he and neighbours had been trying to clear up the worst of the mess.

Blain Ross
Blain Ross. Image: DC Thomson.

“There are some very traumatised residents in Rose Terrace today,” he said.

“People aren’t even living in their own homes after the last flood, and they’re under water again.”

Storm Gerrit wreaks havoc across Perth

The nearby car park at Bell’s Sports Centre was also under water again.

Locals posted pictures on Facebook showing cars parked in the rising water.

One said: “The flooding is bubbling up through drains though, NOT from an overflowing river.”

Car with water rising to near the top of its wheels in the Bell's Sports Centre car park
A Car left in the flooded Bell’s Sports Centre car park. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Members of the Bag o Chips mental health walk posted a video of themselves standing in flood water outside the centre.

A spokesman said there was about 1ft of water lying on the North Inch by 10am.

Bell's Sports Centre, Perth, with flood water outside after Storm Gerrit
Bells Sports Centre after Storm Gerrit hit Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Elsewhere, the Broxden roundabout was affected by flooding.

Traffic heading to the roundabout was also disrupted by a fallen tree on the northbound A9.

The road to Methven and Crieff was badly flooded at Huntingtower.

signs saying road closed at Huntingtower
Storm Gerrit caused problems for drivers at Huntingtower on the A85 Perth to Crieff Road. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Scone Community Council also reported heavy flooding on the Perth road between the Scone Arms and the Murayshall turn-off.

Bales block Craigie drains

In Craigie, flooding issues were made worse by stray bales which blocked a drain screen.

Janice Haig of Perth Community Flood Aid said the problem was discovered early on Wednesday morning.

“There were bales of hay or straw blocking the trash screen at Queen’s Street/Queen’s Avenue,” she said.

“I don’t know if they’d been blown there, or if someone had tried to use them in place of sand bags.”

Janice Haig at the Craigie Burn - a source of flooding in Perth.
Janice Haig of Perth Community Flood Aid. Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

She said workers from Tayside Contracts cleared the bales away soon after the problem was reported to Perth and Kinross Council.

Scottish Water has also had crews out clearing debris from drains.

However, Janice said there was still a lot of water lying across the Craigie area.

Feus Road was closed to traffic due to flooding. The Cherrybank area has also been badly hit.

Feus Road Perth with deep floodwater and a 'road closed' sign
Feus Road, Perth, was closed to traffic due to Storm Gerrit. Image: Stewart Cowper.

And Janice is warning walkers to steer clear of flooded paths since the water is contaminated by sewage.

“I had to stop a dog walker from going through a filthy tunnel earlier,” she said.

“It’s really not pleasant.”

Flooded tunnels in Craigie area of Perth after Storm Gerrit
Tunnels flooded with contaminated water after Storm Gerrit. Image: Janice Haig/Perth Community Flood Aid.

Members of Perth Community Flood Aid distributed sandbags and offers of help to residents on Wednesday and the day before.

Janice said she has lost count of the number of times Craigie has flooded in 2023.

Perth and Kinross councillors approved plans for a £314,000 flood defence scheme for the are in November.

However, the measures will only tackle two sections of the Craigie burn. And it is still uncertain how it will be funded, or when work might start.

