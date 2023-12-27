Storm Gerrit in Perth: Pictures and video as city battered by flooding AGAIN

Storm Gerrit has heaped more misery on residents living next to Perth’s North Inch.

Homes in Rose Terrace and Barossa Place were swamped as torrential rain battered the city on Wednesday.

It comes after properties in the two streets were deluged when the River Tay burst its banks in October.

Many residents have been unable to return to their homes since the last flood, which happened after Perth and Kinross Council left the North Inch floodgates open.

Bell’s Sports Centre, which suffered £2 million of damage in October, also had its car park flooded.

The gates were closed ahead of Storm Gerrit.

But homeowners say drains in the area were overwhelmed on Wednesday.

Blain Ross, who rents out his property in Rose Terrace, said he and neighbours had been trying to clear up the worst of the mess.

“There are some very traumatised residents in Rose Terrace today,” he said.

“People aren’t even living in their own homes after the last flood, and they’re under water again.”

Storm Gerrit wreaks havoc across Perth

The nearby car park at Bell’s Sports Centre was also under water again.

Locals posted pictures on Facebook showing cars parked in the rising water.

One said: “The flooding is bubbling up through drains though, NOT from an overflowing river.”

Members of the Bag o Chips mental health walk posted a video of themselves standing in flood water outside the centre.

A spokesman said there was about 1ft of water lying on the North Inch by 10am.

Elsewhere, the Broxden roundabout was affected by flooding.

Traffic heading to the roundabout was also disrupted by a fallen tree on the northbound A9.

The road to Methven and Crieff was badly flooded at Huntingtower.

Scone Community Council also reported heavy flooding on the Perth road between the Scone Arms and the Murayshall turn-off.

Bales block Craigie drains

In Craigie, flooding issues were made worse by stray bales which blocked a drain screen.

Janice Haig of Perth Community Flood Aid said the problem was discovered early on Wednesday morning.

“There were bales of hay or straw blocking the trash screen at Queen’s Street/Queen’s Avenue,” she said.

“I don’t know if they’d been blown there, or if someone had tried to use them in place of sand bags.”

She said workers from Tayside Contracts cleared the bales away soon after the problem was reported to Perth and Kinross Council.

Scottish Water has also had crews out clearing debris from drains.

However, Janice said there was still a lot of water lying across the Craigie area.

Feus Road was closed to traffic due to flooding. The Cherrybank area has also been badly hit.

And Janice is warning walkers to steer clear of flooded paths since the water is contaminated by sewage.

“I had to stop a dog walker from going through a filthy tunnel earlier,” she said.

“It’s really not pleasant.”

Members of Perth Community Flood Aid distributed sandbags and offers of help to residents on Wednesday and the day before.

Janice said she has lost count of the number of times Craigie has flooded in 2023.

Perth and Kinross councillors approved plans for a £314,000 flood defence scheme for the are in November.

However, the measures will only tackle two sections of the Craigie burn. And it is still uncertain how it will be funded, or when work might start.