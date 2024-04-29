Families stage angry protest against UHI Perth nursery closure

Families staged a protest over plans to axe the college nursery at UHI Perth.

It comes after bosses revealed the service was under threat for the second time in a year.

They want to shut the college nursery and cut up to 70 jobs elsewhere in UHI Perth in order to plug a £4million black hole in its finances.

The nursery, which employs 12 people, is currently full with 57 children on its register and a waiting list for places after summer.

Mum Lee-Anne Herbert was one of large crowd of parents who attended Monday’s protest.

They were joined by Perth and Kinross Council leader Xander McDade and Perthshire North MP Pete Wishart.

Lee-Anne’s husband works at UHI Perth and their three-year-old son Struan goes to the nursery.

She said Perth College bosses needed to consider the wider implications of closing the nursery.

“There are students who depend on having childcare on their doorstep,” she said.

“Some of them say they will have to give up their studies if the nursery closes.”

“And it’s not just students and staff who will be affected.

“We are slap bang in the middle of an area which suffers from real poverty. Local parents need this nursery too.”

‘Perth people must unite to save college nursery’

UHI Perth has said it is meeting with Perth and Kinross Council’s education and children’s services team to consider the options available if the nursery does close.

But Lee-Anne says options are limited.

“I have phoned round all of the nurseries in Perth and there are no places available,” she said.

Mr Wishart said UHI Perth Principal Margaret Cook gave a commitment last year to keep the nursery open until at least 2025.

And he urged the people of Perth to unite around the campaign to save it.

“We know that that the university is experiencing financial hardship at the moment,” he said.

“But there is an overwhelming sense that senior management have failed miserably to protect the interests of staff and students as they navigate their way through these pressures.

“The nursery should surely be about the last facility to be considered for closure.

“And yet, for a second year running, senior management have inflicted misery on staff and students alike by suddenly putting it on the chopping block.”