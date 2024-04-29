Families stage angry protest against UHI Perth nursery closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Families stage angry protest against UHI Perth nursery closure

Protesters say local families depend on the Perth college nursery, as do students and staff

By Morag Lindsay
Parents holding placards protesting Perth college nursery closure plans
Families at Monday's protest against UHI Perth plans to close the college nursery. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Families staged a protest over plans to axe the college nursery at UHI Perth.

It comes after bosses revealed the service was under threat for the second time in a year.

They want to shut the college nursery and cut up to 70 jobs elsewhere in UHI Perth in order to plug a £4million black hole in its finances.

The nursery, which employs 12 people, is currently full with 57 children on its register and a waiting list for places after summer.

Four children in 'save our nusery' T shirts outside UHI Perth building
Some of the younger protestors. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Large group of protestors holding placards and banners outside UHI Perth
Families make their feelings known. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Mum Lee-Anne Herbert was one of large crowd of parents who attended Monday’s protest.

They were joined by Perth and Kinross Council leader Xander McDade and Perthshire North MP Pete Wishart.

Lee-Anne’s husband works at UHI Perth and their three-year-old son Struan goes to the nursery.

She said Perth College bosses needed to consider the wider implications of closing the nursery.

Perth and Kinross Provost Councillor Xander McDade speaking to crowd outside UHI Perth
Perth and Kinross Provost Councillor Xander McDade spoke at the protets. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“There are students who depend on having childcare on their doorstep,” she said.

“Some of them say they will have to give up their studies if the nursery closes.”

“And it’s not just students and staff who will be affected.

“We are slap bang in the middle of an area which suffers from real poverty. Local parents need this nursery too.”

‘Perth people must unite to save college nursery’

UHI Perth has said it is meeting with Perth and Kinross Council’s education and children’s services team to consider the options available if the nursery does close.

People holding placards which read 'Hands off our nursery' and 'Shame on you Perth UHI'
Parents say their lives will be upturned if the nursery closes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Young woman holding a placard which reads 'hands off the nusery'
Families sent a message at UHI Perth bosses. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

But Lee-Anne says options are limited.

“I have phoned round all of the nurseries in Perth and there are no places available,” she said.

Mr Wishart said UHI Perth Principal Margaret Cook gave a commitment last year to keep the nursery open until at least 2025.

And he urged the people of Perth to unite around the campaign to save it.

Pete Wishart MP speaking in a circle of protesters outside UHI Perth
Pete Wishart MP addressed the protest: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We know that that the university is experiencing financial hardship at the moment,” he said.

“But there is an overwhelming sense that senior management have failed miserably to protect the interests of staff and students as they navigate their way through these pressures.

“The nursery should surely be about the last facility to be considered for closure.

“And yet, for a second year running, senior management have inflicted misery on staff and students alike by suddenly putting it on the chopping block.”

