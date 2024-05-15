Man, 30, charged eight months after fatal A93 crash in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Man, 30, charged eight months after fatal A93 crash in Perthshire

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

By Neil Henderson
Police closed several roads following the A93 crash
Police closed several roads following the A93 crash. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Police have charged a 30-year-old man eight months after a fatal crash on the A93 near Meikleour in Perthshire.

The incident happened on 13 September, 2023.

Multiple emergency services were called at around 11.40am to Meikleour Crossroads.

A Ford Transit Connect van, a Mercedes car towing a caravan and a Fendt tractor and trailer were involved in the collision.

The driver of the car, a 69-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, a 69-year-old woman and the driver of the van, were taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

Man, 30, charged eight months on from fatal crash on A93

The A93 was closed for over eight hours as a crash investigators continued at the scene.

Now, following an ongoing investigation, detectives have confirmed that 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident,

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a fatal crash on the A93 near Meikleour.

“The incident happened around 11.40am on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, and involved a van, a car towing a caravan and a tractor with a trailer.

“The driver of the car, a 69-year-old man, died at the scene.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Ewan McGregor backs the plans.
Ewan McGregor plans 'premiere' at new Crieff cinema as opening date earmarked
Bell's Sports Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Bell’s Sports Centre to close in Perth, putting jobs and clubs at risk
Annette Bond
VIDEO: Perthshire £70k disability benefit cheat caught on 5k runs
Edward Macdonald-Haig appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Turbine technician 'fell asleep at wheel' before A9 crash in Perthshire
Dr Jennifer Caldwell was attacked by a dog while visiting a patient in Stanley.
Doctor fears lurcher who bit her in Stanley home visit could strike again
The road between St Madoes and Errol.
Two men taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Carse of Gowrie
Ben Finch and Nic Crossley with children Benny, 10, and Sully, 12,
Perth couple eye out-of-town fitness studios after failing to find city centre premises
The Woodside Inn in Perthshire.
Inside run-down former pub near Coupar Angus on the market for £40k
Bells' Sports Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Decision day for Bell's Sports Centre as clubs demand Perth facility is saved
Allan MacRaild posing on Scottish mountain top with white swan soft toy
Munro-bagger's hunt for missing mascot lost on Perthshire hike