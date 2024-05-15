Man, 30, charged eight months after fatal A93 crash in Perthshire

Police have charged a 30-year-old man eight months after a fatal crash on the A93 near Meikleour in Perthshire.

The incident happened on 13 September, 2023.

Multiple emergency services were called at around 11.40am to Meikleour Crossroads.

A Ford Transit Connect van, a Mercedes car towing a caravan and a Fendt tractor and trailer were involved in the collision.

The driver of the car, a 69-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, a 69-year-old woman and the driver of the van, were taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

The A93 was closed for over eight hours as a crash investigators continued at the scene.

Now, following an ongoing investigation, detectives have confirmed that 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident,

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a fatal crash on the A93 near Meikleour.

“The incident happened around 11.40am on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, and involved a van, a car towing a caravan and a tractor with a trailer.

“The driver of the car, a 69-year-old man, died at the scene.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”