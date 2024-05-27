Arbroath man turned his home into huge cannabis farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath man turned his home into huge cannabis farm

Miroslav Novotny was caught growing 32 cannabis plants and had more than half a kilogram already harvested and bagged.

By Ross Gardiner
Miroslav Novotny
Miroslav Novotny ran a cannabis farm in Arbroath.

A man who turned his own Arbroath home into a cannabis farm was caught with an illicit stash worth almost £25,000.

Farm worker Miroslav Novotny appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit being concerned in the supply of the Class B drug.

Police raided his home at Catherine House in Catherine Street, Arbroath on July 27 2021.

They found plants growing and bagged up harvested cannabis worth thousands of pounds.

48-year-old Novotny will be sentenced in July after background reports have been prepared.

Illicit stash discovered

Fiscal depute Christine Allan explained Novotny lives in a three-bedroom home in the Angus town.

Police executed a search warrant at the property at 8.50am and uncovered a significant cannabis crop.

Officers discovered 32 plants, which were between four and five feet in height.

A further search uncovered more incriminating items including cash, a mobile phone and scales.

More than half a kilogram of already-processed cannabis was bagged up for shipment.

Police valued the plants at being worth £200 and £600 each, giving them a potential value of £19,200.

The packaged 523.5 grammes was potentially worth another £5,235, giving a total maximum return as £24,435.

Summer sentencing

Novotny did not appear in court in connection with the find until April 26 last year.

At a hearing last week, his solicitor Billy Rennie asked Sheriff Alastair Carmichael to defer sentencing for background reports to be prepared.

He explained his self-employed client has lived in the UK for 20 years.

Sheriff Carmichael will sentence Novotny on July 3.

The sheriff continued Novotny’s bail in the meantime.

