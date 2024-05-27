Arbroath man turned his home into huge cannabis farm

A man who turned his own Arbroath home into a cannabis farm was caught with an illicit stash worth almost £25,000.

Farm worker Miroslav Novotny appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit being concerned in the supply of the Class B drug.

Police raided his home at Catherine House in Catherine Street, Arbroath on July 27 2021.

They found plants growing and bagged up harvested cannabis worth thousands of pounds.

48-year-old Novotny will be sentenced in July after background reports have been prepared.

Illicit stash discovered

Fiscal depute Christine Allan explained Novotny lives in a three-bedroom home in the Angus town.

Police executed a search warrant at the property at 8.50am and uncovered a significant cannabis crop.

Officers discovered 32 plants, which were between four and five feet in height.

A further search uncovered more incriminating items including cash, a mobile phone and scales.

More than half a kilogram of already-processed cannabis was bagged up for shipment.

Police valued the plants at being worth £200 and £600 each, giving them a potential value of £19,200.

The packaged 523.5 grammes was potentially worth another £5,235, giving a total maximum return as £24,435.

Summer sentencing

Novotny did not appear in court in connection with the find until April 26 last year.

At a hearing last week, his solicitor Billy Rennie asked Sheriff Alastair Carmichael to defer sentencing for background reports to be prepared.

He explained his self-employed client has lived in the UK for 20 years.

Sheriff Carmichael will sentence Novotny on July 3.

The sheriff continued Novotny’s bail in the meantime.

